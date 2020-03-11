Award-Winning Saxophonist Patrick Lamb Hosts Free Music Education Workshop March 14

(Patrick Lamb | Photo Courtesy of Kiersten Hatton (Oxford Hotel Group)

Bendbroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford will wrap up the tenth annual series with world-class saxophonist, entertainer and series producer, Patrick Lamb.

“Patrick Lamb never ceases to enchant the crowd,” shares Samuel Johnson, general manager of the Oxford Hotel Bend. “Our distinguished line-up, procured by Patrick Lamb Productions, would not have been possible without the continued support of our sponsors and the local community. We are looking forward to welcoming Patrick back to perform and close out our tenth year.”

Early in his career, Patrick began touring alongside established greats of soulful jazz, including two-time Grammy Award winner Diane Schuur. While maintaining a demanding schedule, his time on the road eventually led him to perform with legendary acts such as Bobby Caldwell, Gino Vannelli, Jeff Lorber, Smokey Robinson and Lionel Hampton. Throughout his journey, Patrick has demonstrated a sense of community awareness through his participation in fundraisers for charitable events; some of these include the American Diabetes Association, Oregon Food Bank and support for art in public schools.

Patrick’s uplifting energy and ability to entertain has allowed him to build an impressive list of achievements, including his induction into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, a performance at the White House, the Independent Spirit Award given by the City of Portland and the title of Best Soloist Performance at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Along with his accolades, his three most recent singles have been ranked in the Top 5 on the Billboard Charts.

Patrick will perform three shows, all of which are sold out.

Friday, March 13, at 7pm

Saturday, March 14, at 5pm

Saturday, March 14, at 8pm

The public is invited to a FREE Music Education Workshop on Saturday, March 14, at 11:15am at the Oxford Hotel Bend. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all ages and skill levels are welcome to gain insight and musical life lessons from Patrick Lamb. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford is made possible by the support of several local companies that are dedicated to the cultural enrichment of Central Oregon. In addition to BendBroadband, the series is supported by returning sponsors Central Oregon Daily, The Bulletin, Mockingbird Gallery, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, First Interstate Bank, Subaru of Bend and 10below Restaurant.

For more information, visit jazzattheoxford.com.

oxfordhotelbend.com