Base Camp Studio Begins Classes in New Studio

Base Camp Studio will begin classes in their new studio on April 10. Programs include open studio sessions for toddlers thru adults, art classes and workshops, full day summer camps, as well as individual and group Art Therapy.

Base Camp Studio is a local arts and social service non-profit serving Central Oregon since 2013. The mission of Base Camp Studio is to provide a sustainable and supportive space that builds a healthy community by cultivating creativity, self-awareness, personal growth, and interpersonal understanding through the arts.

Visit the studio at 2531 NE Studio Rd. Bend, Oregon www.basecampstudio.org

Darlene Becker

Founder

darlene@basecampstudio.org

503.953.2175