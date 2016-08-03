Bend First Friday ArtWalk Brings Unveils Noted Local Artists

Downtown Bend: Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing Megan Phallon and MOsley WOtta, EverBank SageBrushers artists Terry Solini and Shirley Checkos, Karen Bandy Design Jeweler jewelry designer and abstract painter, Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery Central Oregon’s notable artists, Mockingbird Gallery Mick Doellinger and Dawn Emerson, Oxford Hotel Maria F. Bay, CasaBay Photography, Red Chair Galler Kim McClain, Joanie Callen and Larissa Stafford, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery Laura Jo Sherman and Denise Rich.

Old Mill District: Arts Central & the Art Station Family First Friday, A6 Studio & Gallery Small Prints ‘16, Desperado Boutique Barbara Slater, Tumalo Art Company Shelli Walters

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, 550 NW Franklin

Megan Phallon and MOsley WOtta (MOWO/Jason Graham) thru August 26.

Both are noted artists in the Central Oregon community: Phallon as a visual artist with art on display through Visit Bend on the Tin Pan alleyways of downtown Bend. MoWo for his peace/humanistic rap performance art in Oregon and the western US.

Challenges stimulating creativity, Phallon’s art reflects her lifelong struggle with Narcolepsy suggested in the vivid abstract colors and surreal patterns of her paintings, often influenced by her dreams. Painting from an early age, she sold her first artwork to her sixth grade teacher – a rendering of apples picking people of all ages off trees. Later attracted to the vibrant colors of Haitian art and the Lowbrow genre, also known as pop surrealism, her acrylic art often displays illusionary images such as the white, folded Origami birds of Earth Day.

MoWo continues to show colorful, dramatic acrylic paintings of wailing skeleton beings and prismacolor teddy dogs. He also introduces to his visual lexicon, White Bird Dancing, an image reminiscent of historical Thunderbird drawings, but uniquely envisioned with tears falling on its cheeks lamenting the pain of racial barriers. Scrawled messages on the bold artwork continue to convey his desire for change in response to contemporary societal problems, echoing his performance art.

Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers with music by the Torrey Newhart Duo of Eugene . Billye Turner, art consultant (billyeturner@bendnet.com), organizes exhibitions for Franklin Crossing.

Arts Central & the Art Station

313 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., 541-617-1317

Family First Friday with the theme Mix it Up from 5-7 pm. Kick off First Friday with a family-friendly activity at the Art Station! Kids and adults can get creative with a self-guided art activity with one of our teaching artists. Adults, please accompany youth under 18 at all times. No registration is necessary. Material fee is $5 per child.

A6 Studio & Gallery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180, 541-330-8759, www.atelier6000.com

A6’s new biennial takes a ‘less is more’ approach, with an exhibit of pint-sized prints no larger than 4×6 inches. Small Prints ‘16 is an eclectic mix of linocuts, woodcuts, etchings, silkscreens, collagraphs and mezzotints from printmakers across the U.S. Thru August 26.

Cascade | Sotheby’s

821 NW Wall St. 541-549-4653, www.cascadesothebysrealty.com

Featuring work from Artist Norma Holmes. Norma’s paintings are inspired by the beautiful Northwest, especially Eastern Oregon. Join us to meet Norma, view her work and enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers.

CENTURY 21 Lifestyles Realty

550 NW Franklin Ave, Ste 188

541-382-3333, amy.fredrickson@century21.com

Local artist Rod Frederick has an inspirational view of the Cascade Mountains right outside his window. Rod uses oils and gouache to paint his wilderness scenes and is featured in the book The Best of Wildlife Painting. Growing up in Salem, Oregon, the Frederick household was always full of various animals, so it was entirely natural for Rod to combine his interests in art and animals into a career as a wildlife artist.

City Walls at City Hall

710 NW Wall St.www.bendoregon.gov/abc

Features Plein Air Painters of Oregon. The majority of paintings were done outdoors, in a short single painting session. A variety of media, oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels are employed to capture the time and season of the Central Oregon landscape. Thru September.

COSAS NW

115 NW Minnesota Ave., 512-289-1284

Mexican folk art, Latin American textiles and David Marsh furniture.

Desperado Boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-749-9980

Featuring Bend artist Barbara Slater who is inspired by the “out west” way of life and cowboy culture with a touch of city glitz. Painting oils with energy and spirit, this artist’s pigmentation is rich and succulent, while her brushwork is bold and responsive. www.barbaraslater.com.

Douglas Fine Jewelry, 920 NW Bond St. Ste. 106, 541-389-2901, www.douglasjewelry.com

Featuring original jewelry designed by award winning designers Steve & Elyse Douglas. Douglas Jewelry Design has the largest variety of Oregon Sunstone gemstone jewelry in the Northwest.

EverBank, 5 NW Minnesota Ave.

Artwork by SageBrushers artists Terry Solini and Shirley Checkos.

Feather’s Edge Finery

113 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-306-3162, www.thefeathersedge.com

Our shop features functional, well crafted, handmade goods from Bend& beyond. We always have fun, new items featured for First Friday.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

Artwork by SageBrushers artist Jennifer Starr.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225

www.jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

Jenny Green Gallery, 849 NW Wall St., 541-280-1124, jenny@jennygreengallery.com, www.jennygreengallery.com

A contemporary fine art gallery, recently opened for a limited engagement at the historic Liberty Theater. Visitors will enjoy an exciting exhibition of contemporary West-Coast art and receive a sneak peek of works the gallery will be taking to international art fairs later this winter.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom, 50 SE Scott Street

SageBrushers artist Jennifer Starr.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy is Central Oregon’s only national/international award-winning jewelry designer, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and always very wearable. They fit the Central Oregon lifestyle, are made for each individual personally, and are always one-of-a-kind.

Bandy is also an abstract painter who is working on a new series called The Continuum. It speaks to life slowly evolving through time, nature, birth and death, but also how we try to box it up in a neat little package, containing it, veiling truths and forgetting the lessons of the wise ones before us. The subject matter and the physical process of working with paints speaks to this idea of ‘the continuum’ as Bandy works both transparently and opaquely, adding layers and scraping away, creating line and texture, and revealing hidden messages and truths.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5, First Fridays, and by appointment at other times.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840, www.lubbesmeyer.com

A limited art exhibition during the weekend of the Art in the High Desert festival August 26-28 in the Old Mill District.

The Lubbesmeyers have chosen a few of Central Oregon’s notable artists for this special show. With an eye toward originality in the use of their medium as well as fine craftsmanship, Lisa Marie Sipe’s striking mixed media encaustics, Chloe Raymond’s carved contemporary wood sculptures and McKenzie Mendel’s exceptional jewelry were curated to provide a spectrum of work to intrigue the fine art viewer.

Each artist thoughtfully crafts their work in direct response to the materials they use. The artists, each with exhibits and awards received for their excellence, will be in attendance to talk about their inspiration and what’s involved in bringing their concepts to form.

Friday and Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am–4pm.

Mary Medrano Gallery

25 NW Minnesota Ave #12, http://www.marymedrano.com/

Across from the Oxford Hotel. Contemporary art.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Mick Doellinger and Dawn Emerson two-person exhibit, Animal Impressions, which will include bronzes and mixed media paintings of domestic animals and wildlife. Both artists will be present at First Friday, Cher will be serving her CadaDia cheese and Rich Hurdle and Friends will provide jazz.

Doellinger grew up in Australia with its vast primitive landscape and abundant wildlife. He was inspired by his continuous exposure to nature. He is also known for creating a sense of emotion in his bronzes, providing an intimate and often unusual viewpoint of animal behavior and psychology.

Emerson, who moved to Central Oregon in 1992 lives on a ranch in the foothills of Smith Rock where Dawn works in her newer 1,800 square foot studio. Dawn started out as a pastel artist and is known for the strong compositions and bold color of her pastel paintings that convey energy and movement. Her subjects include figures, animals and landscapes and all her works share a distinctive attitude, vitality and presence.

Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

Maria F. Bay, CasaBay Photography, thru August 26. The artist will be present at the champagne opening on August 5 from 5:30–7:30pm.

Bay’s innovative photographs are a complex mixture of surrealism and fantasy, each requiring over 10 hours of work and careful planning. She seeks to bend reality sufficiently to transport viewers into a different, magical dimension where strong and independent women possess the determination to conquer any obstacle, including gravity!

She notes, “There is something transcendent about exposure to a different awareness, consciousness, if even for a moment.”

Her unique perspective and skill earned her a Best Emergent Photographer award from National Photo Lab, with jurors Jessie Wender, senior editor, National Geographic Magazine and Lizz Lapp, curator and content manager at Yahoo. She won first place with Red Autumn in the fine art show Transformations, a state-wide exhibition in Massachusetts, and consequently exhibited her art repeatedly in the Greater Boston Area including a solo show. The artist also rated among the top 10% of Most Popular Photographers in ViewBug.com.

Bay, originally from Arequipa, Peru, now resides in Bend and seeks local individuals interested in being in one of her images. She specializes in fine art portraiture and commission work is available. For more information go to: www.CasaBayPhotography.com

Pave Jewelry, 101 NW Minnesota Ave

SageBrushers artists, Jack Bridges, Sherri Crandell and Sandy Carron.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, www.redchairgallerybend.com

Featuring three local artists: Kim McClain’s soulful painting is serene and peaceful, offering tranquility to the viewer. Her use of vibrant color adds excitement and depth to the pieces. Florals and spiritual themes are subjects to which Kim is drawn as she is able to use her love of color and texture within that imagery. Many of Kim’s paintings are mixed media which allows her the use of textural techniques. Kim’s years of painting have been influenced partly by her extensive travels and her love of beauty in nature and people. She has studied with distinguished instructors both nationally and internationally, all of which have had an impact on her work.

Joanie Callen is a mosaic artist living in Bend. Her love of color, especially strong saturated colors dominate her work. Fascinated with the mosaic art form, Joanie studied classical mosaics in Ravenna, Italy. The technique learned was the ancient Byzantine method of setting tesserae (pieces of glass) directly into a mortar bed. This Italian experience inspired her to translate the ancient technique into a modern interpretation. Joanie’s latest challenge has been to incorporate fused glass and beautiful beads into her pieces. The latest works have incorporated beautiful fused glass buttons, flowers, stars and various fanciful shapes used to accentuate her creatures and functional mirror art.

Larissa Stafford creates glass beads one at a time in the flame of a torch using the ancient technique of lampworking. She uses silver metal clay (pmc) and traditional silver working techniques to create jewelry that is colorful, unique and fun to wear. Colors and nature are the major inspirations for her work.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, www.sageframing-gallery.com

Details features the pastel work of local artist, Laura Jo Sherman and the mixed media works of gallery owner Denise Rich.

Sherman’s paintings show her belief that life and art are constantly changing. Utilizing her chosen medium of pastel to capture the light and energy of nature, her combination of brilliant saturated color and energy of movement evokes immediate viewer reaction. She recently was awarded the Richardson Award and achieved Signature status from the Pastel Society of America.

Rich’s work is both a return to her artistic roots and the combination of years of study in several mediums. “I had forgotten how much I enjoyed just drawing, until I attended a class with artist Pat Clark from A6. The class rekindled the excitement I felt in college days when it was all about exploration and innovation!”

Her work incorporates subjects from nature with watercolor, acrylic with drawing.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse, 835 NW Bond St.

Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001 / Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Tumalo Art Company, Old Mill District. www.tumaloartco.com; 541-385-9144

Euphoric, whimsical depictions of Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, Columbia River Gorge, Wine Country, Outback and Coast regions are the focus of Shelli Walters show, State of Bliss.

A native Oregonian, Shelli says, “I feel very connected to its diverse landscapes. Exploring the back roads, beaches and trails of Oregon is like pushing the reset button. It restores, inspires and puts the chaos of daily life back into perspective—returning me to a state of bliss”. Layering paint, typography, pattern, sketch and bold color one over the other, Shelli builds images rich in texture, color and subtle detail. Her exuberant paintings have been

featured in several local events and publications, and her art is collected widely.

The Wine Shop, 55 NW Minnesota Ave.

Paintings by Linda Kanable and Sue Lever. Enjoy these while you have a glass of wine.