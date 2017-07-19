BendFilm / ScaleHouse Host 72 Hour Filmmaker Scramble

Participants Will Receive Instruction from Filmmaker Todd Looby and A Chance to Screen at the 14th Annual BendFilm Festival in October

BendFilm and ScaleHouse announced today the very popular 72 Hour Filmmaker Scramble is back and the countdown clock will start on July 20. The 72 Hour Filmmaker Scramble challenges filmmakers to create original short films in just 72 hours based on a surprise theme or phrase that is revealed after a short workshop hosted by filmmaker and BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby. A screening of the entries will be shown on August 7, 2017 at and outdoor Mini-Festival the Workhouse, with the winning film shown at the 14th Annual BendFilm Festival running October 12-15.

All participants will gather at The Bend Tour Company (550 SW Industrial Way, Bend, Oregon, OR 97702) at 6:30 pm on July 20. The filmmaking team will have only three days to conceive a story, find actors, design their production, shoot the story (on whatever camera format and audio recording device that best fits the aesthetic), and edit the final cut exactly 72 hours after receiving the theme. Experienced filmmakers will be on hand to offer advice throughout the 3-day production period.

Teams are encouraged to sign up now by visitng http://www.scalehouse.org/72-hour-filmmaker-scramble. There is a $25 participation fee per team. For more information visit the BendFilm website: http://www.bendfilm.org/72-hour-filmmaker-scramble/

BendFilm:

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival as well as year-round film exhibitions and programs. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 14th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in downtown Bend, Oregon, at The Oxford, McMenamins – Old St. Francis, Regal Cinemas, Tin Pan Theater, The Volcanic Theater, The Old Stone Performing Arts Center and the historic Tower Theatre. Make plans now to attend October 12-15, 2017, for four days of inspiring independent cinema, panels and parties, in beautiful Bend, a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous sponsors. For more information, call (541) 388-3378 or visit www.bendfilm.org. Connect with BendFilm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ScaleHouse:

ScaleHouse seeks to connect creative thinkers, providing opportunities for artist congregation and collaboration, cross-pollination, education and exhibition. By collecting the creative energy that is currently diffused across the community, that energy intensifies, sparking new ideas, new relationships and new awareness of Bend’s rich creative culture. ScaleHouse produces Bend Design, a two-day event for innovators, creative thinkers and disrupters exploring design thinking and design doing. For more information, call (541) 390-4025 or visit scalehouse.org. Connect with ScaleHouse on Facebook.