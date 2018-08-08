Bernstein Celebration Brings Musical Stars to Sunriver Music Festival

(Photo above: Kenny Broberg, courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s 41st season has an impressive lineup of soloists that are coming to Central Oregon to honor America’s preeminent composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The Festival, running August 10-22 in Sunriver and Bend, is joining orchestras around the nation in celebrating the 100th birthday of Bernstein.

Stephen Seifert – Mountain Dulcimer Master

Stephen is one of the most unique artists this season to grace the festival stage. He teaches and performs with orchestras around the country and will be featured at the Sunriver Music Festival in the Blackberry Winter dulcimer concerto on Wednesday, August 15 at the Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall.

Benjamin Lulich – Clarinetist

Benjamin Lulich is Principal Clarinet of the Seattle Symphony and of the Sunriver Music Festival. He has also held positions in many orchestras throughout the country and performs with the Hollywood Studio Orchestra on numerous films. Benjamin will be the featured soloist in the Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major on Sunday, August 12 at the Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall.

Drew Petersen – Pianist

Drew Petersen is the winner of the 2017 American Pianists Awards and the Christel DeHaan Fellowship of the American Pianists Association. Drew was a prizewinner in the Leeds International Piano Competition, the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Competition and the New York Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. Drew will be the featured soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, August 10 at the Tower Theatre.

Kenny Broberg – Pianist

The first musician in his family, Broberg won the silver medal at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017. As a Cliburn medalist he has completed a recital tour in Hawaii, and returned to his alma mater, the University of Houston, for its annual Texas Music Festival. Kenny will be the featured soloist in the Mozart Piano Concerto in G major on Wednesday, August 22 and he will be the solo performer in the Solo Piano Concert on Sunday, August 19.

Internation Vocal Soloists

Four outstanding singers will bring vocal magic to the Festival’s Pops Concert, Friday, August 17, in Bend. They will perform stage songs with symphonic dances from these Bernstein Classics.

Soprano Courtney Huffman is recognized as a captivating and inspiring artist and has performed worldwide including a special tour of South China. She has sung with the Long Beach Opera, the Center of Contemporary Opera in Avignon (France), the Center for Contemporary Opera, Intimate Opera Company, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra and the Aspen Opera Theater.

Mezzo-Soprano Hannah Penn enjoys a diverse career as a performer of opera, oratorio and recital literature. She has sung more than twenty operatic roles with Glimmerglass Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Portland Opera, Tacoma Opera and other companies.

Tenor David Gustafson is internationally recognized for his robust, expressive voice. A frequent oratorio singer, Gustafson has sung numerous masses. In addition, he sang the world premiere, presented by Eugene Symphony, of Robert Kyr’s Symphony No. 9 as well as its European premiere, in Denmark.

Baritone Zachary Lennox has received rave reviews for his “…broad, resonant baritone that is exquisitely controlled throughout his entire range.” Zachary has performed leading roles across North America. He has performed with the Portland Opera, Cascade Chamber Opera, and Tacoma Opera.

The Sunriver Music Festival 2018 summer concert schedule is as follows:



Classical Concert I – Friday August 10 – Tower Theatre in downtown Bend

Featuring American Pianist Association 2017 Winner Drew Petersen, piano

A beautiful portrait of New York City in a new work by contemporary composer Richard Danielpour and timeless favorites from George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.

Classical Concert II – Sunday, August 12 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring Benjamin Lulich, clarinet

Showcasing classical powerhouse pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann.

Classical Concert III – Wednesday, August 15 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring Stephen Seifert, mountain dulcimer

Distinctive sounds of American landscape and grandeur plus Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

Pops Concert – Friday, August 17, Bend Church of the Nazarene

Featuring Courtney Huffman, soprano; Hannah Penn, mezzo-soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; Zachary Lenox, baritone

A Bernstein Celebration with Lenny’s beloved stage songs and symphonic dances.

Solo Piano Concert – Sunday, August 19 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring 2017 Van Cliburn Winner Kenny Broberg, piano

“Discover the Symphony” Concert – Monday, August 20 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

A one-hour educational and entertaining concert presenting orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. For kids of all ages!

Classical Concert IV – Wednesday, August 22 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring 2017 Van Cliburn Winner Kenny Broberg, piano

A beautiful evening of keyboard music to close out this celebratory season.

Tickets are now on sale for the season. To purchase tickets visit the Festival website sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310.