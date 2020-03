(Photo courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Bob Dylan and His Band, along with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are set to play the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Thursday, June 4. The Hot Club of Cowtown is scheduled to open.

Online only pre-sale runs Thursday, March 12, from 10am to 10pm at BendConcerts.com.

Password = local

General ticket on-sale opens Friday, March 13, at 10am online and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

bendconcerts.com/event-detail/BobDylan2020