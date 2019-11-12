Brubeck Brothers Quartet Make Their Highly Anticipated Return to BendBroadband’s 10th Annual Jazz at the Oxford

(Brubeck Brothers Quartet | Photo courtesy of the Oxford Hotel)

The Oxford Hotel Bend welcomes the Brubeck Brothers Quartet for the tenth annual Jazz at the Oxford series.

Comprised of two sons of ‘cool jazz’ curator, Dave Brubeck, the Quartet showcases the talents of Dan Brubeck on drums, Chris Brubeck on trombone, Mike Demicco on guitar, and Chuck Lamb on piano. Together, the Quartet carries on the tradition established by Dave Brubeck, who created a new genre within the cool jazz movement by utilizing odd time signatures he was exposed to while stationed overseas during WWII.

“After receiving an overwhelming response in 2017, the Quartet’s return was a natural fit for this season’s lineup,” said Samuel Jonson, general manager of the Oxford Hotel Bend. “We are honored to feature returning artists as intricate as the Brubeck Brothers Quartet for our celebratory tenth series. Our sponsors set us up for success, and we can’t thank them enough for the support we have received. We are elated to bring premier Jazz acts to the Central Oregon community.”

The Brubeck Brothers debut Koch recording, Intuition, spent several weeks on the Top 10 radio charts and received the attention of Jazz enthusiasts everywhere. A profound representation of the spirit of Jazz has earned the Quartet passionate reviews from prestigious publications such as JazzTimes, Downbeat and The Boston Globe. Most recently, their latest album, LifeTimes, was a hit on JazzWeek’s radio chart, where it became one of the Top 10 most played Jazz recordings of the year.

All shows are sold out, but the public is invited to participate in BendBroadband’s FREE Music Education Workshop on Saturday, November 16, at 11:15am. Hosted by Georges Bouhey, all skill levels are welcome to accompany the Brubeck Brothers in the Minnesota Ballroom at the Oxford Hotel Bend. Whether you are looking to improve your musicianship or simply have a candid interest in Jazz, this workshop will dive deep with one of the nations most accomplished Jazz families. Workshop seating is limited, and advanced registration is highly encouraged. Register at desertjazz.net/events-1.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will perform three sold out shows.

Friday, November 15, at 7pm

· Saturday, November 16, at 5pm

· Saturday, November 16, at 8pm

jazzattheoxford.com • oxfordhotelbend.com