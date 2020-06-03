Buckingham Elementary Hosts Interactive STEM Week

(Students create marble raceways as part of Make It Monday challenge from Buckingham Elementary School. See dozens of videos of these projects in action on the school’s web page. | Photo Courtesy of Bend-LaPine Schools)

Make a raceway out of paper tubes and cardboard. Take apart an old appliance or toy and repurpose the parts. Build a structure out of paper strong enough to hold a stuffed animal. These are a few of the challenges students at Buckingham Elementary School are taking on this week during the school-wide Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) week, filled with hands-on tasks, reading and writing assignments and sharing.

“This week showcases what we are all about at Buckingham — challenging, creative activities that have a high degree of learning and a high degree of fun! It is truly rewarding to see our students’ creativity in action and the way they share out their creations is priceless,” said Principal Kevin Milner. “We are excited for this collective K-5 experience to highlight our school’s efforts as we work to be one of our state’s formally recognized STEM-focused elementary schools.”

Teachers meet online with their classes each morning to announce the daily challenge and learning activities. In addition, students are sharing their learning with their teacher and peers. See more than 70 student videos and creations on this webpage.

The full week of activities and associated assignments can be found here.

