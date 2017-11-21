Caldera Announces 2018 Artists in Residence

(Photos above: January AiR at Caldera | courtesy of Caldera)

Artists aim to advance their work and connect with local communities.

Caldera is excited to announce the 16th group of artists that will be participating in our Artists in Residence (AiR) program. In 2018, 21 artists will each spend a month (January, February, or March) at the Caldera Arts Center near Sisters, Oregon. “Caldera is honored to announce three dynamic and diverse groups of Artists in Residence who will be creating, living, presenting, and teaching this winter at our Arts Center,” said Executive Director Brian Detman.

Every winter, Caldera welcomes artists from around the country accepted to the AiR Program for month-long stays at the Arts Center. Residencies are awarded based on a competitive application process open to artists from all disciplines. For many artists, residencies are a vital part of the artistic process, giving them time and space to focus, untethered by daily distractions, in a community of artists who can enhance reflection and energize new work in unexpected ways, while surrounded by a different landscape than their home environments. In 2018, residents will create new works in Japanese drumming, sculpture, dance, graphic non-fiction, fiber arts, jazz, poetry, film, and many other genres.

In addition to their personal artistic practice, Artists in Residence are integrated into Caldera’s year-round Youth Program by teaching workshops to high school students in Central Oregon. AiR will also teach free public writing workshops through a partnership with Deschutes Public Library. Workshops for the public will include comics, devotional writing, and using humor in fiction. Details and registration information will be available soon on Caldera’s website.

Maesie Speer, Arts Center Programs Manager, says, “This group of artists brings a diversity of perspectives, experiences and artistic practices to Central Oregon. One of our values at Caldera is lifelong learning, and we are happy to partner with other organizations to connect these creative individuals with the public through workshops and our Open Studios events. If you’ve never been to our Arts Center, Open Studios are a great opportunity to visit and engage with artists making vital, contemporary work.”

Doors to the Arts Center (31500 Blue Lake Dr., Sisters) open to the public for Caldera’s Artists in Residence Open Studios on January 27, February 24, and March 24 from 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m. AiR, as well as Caldera students, share their work with the public through presentations and performances. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Caldera’s AiR Program is also one of the few in the nation that supports parent artists by allowing children and an additional caretaker to accompany an Artist in Residence during their stay. Caldera Programs Director Elizabeth Quinn notes that, “This year, there will be a record number of parent artists. As a nonprofit committed to the development of young people, the support of parent artists is a natural and powerful extension of our work.” Quinn also notes that, “It’s critical that our programs are as accessible as possible to all artists and supportive of their families. We can’t wait to welcome six families in 2018!”

2018 Caldera Artists in Residence

Bios and photos available on Caldera’s website



JANUARY RESIDENTS

Leland Cheuk, Literary Arts (Brooklyn, NY)

Masayoshi Ishikawa, Performing Arts (Saint Peter, MN)

Palmarin Merges, Visual Arts (Beaverton, OR)

Marina Peng, Visual Arts (St. Louis, MO)

Carolina Pfister, Media Arts (Portland, OR)

Blanca Villalobos, Performing Arts (Portland, OR)

Tali Weinberg, Visual Arts (Tulsa, OK)

FEBRUARY RESIDENTS

Eroyn Franklin, Literary Arts (Seattle, WA)

Michelle Fujii, Performing Arts (Portland, OR)

Tessa Hulls, Visual Arts (Port Townsend, WA)

Sawool Kim, Visual Arts (Boston, MA)

Ryan Sullivan, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

Nina Vichayapai, Visual Arts (San Bruno, CA)

Jessica Yen, Literary Arts (Portland, OR)

MARCH RESIDENTS

Amna Ahmad, Literary Arts (Brooklyn, NY)

Nika Blasser, Visual Arts (Pendleton, OR)

Tamar Ettun, Performing Arts (Brooklyn, NY)

Leora Fridman, Literary Arts (Berkeley, CA)

Jason Graham, Visual/Performing Arts (Bend, OR)

Sarah Maria Medina, Literary Arts (Seattle, WA)

Heather Sparks, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)