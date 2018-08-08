Caldera Artists in Residence Program

Artists, activists, musicians, writers, designers, and all creatives are welcome!

Do you need time away from distractions to finish a creative project? Or maybe space to reflect on your creative practice? Have you been wanting to apply to a residency but haven’t found the time or resources to do it? Here is a chance to learn from artists of color about residency programs at Caldera, The Suttle Lodge and more!

Monday, August 13 – 5:30-7:30pm

Downtown Bend Library (601 NW Wall St)

Food and drink provided. This is a free event.

We will hear from a panel of previous Caldera residents about the application process, how they spent their time during residency, and what the benefits and challenges were to attending residency. After the panel discussion, we will lead a workshop to share tips for preparing your application to artist residencies.

Artists of color are encouraged to attend. For people of color, the ability to navigate the world as an artist can be challenging due to institutional barriers and lack of visibility, resources, or recognition.

For more information and a full list of panelists, please visit our website and the Facebook event page.