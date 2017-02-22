Caldera Arts Center Opens to Public for Two More Days

Caldera celebrates its 20th year of programming by hosting three dynamic and diverse groups of Artists in Residence (AiR) and opening the doors of its Arts Center to the public each month through March.

Every winter Caldera is honored to welcome artists from around the world for month-long stays at its Arts Center on Blue Lake in Central Oregon. Residencies are awarded based on a competitive application process open to artists from all disciplines. Residencies are a crucial part of the artistic process for many artists, giving them time and space away from the distractions of daily life to focus on their craft.

In 2017, residents will create new works in dance, sculpture, culinary arts, fiber arts, theatre, poetry, film and many other genres.

The last Saturday of each month of residencies the Caldera Arts Center opens its doors to the public from 12:30–3:30pm for AiR Open Studios when Artists in Residence and youth share their work with the public through presentations and performances. This event is free and light refreshments will be served.

February 25

Esperanza Cortes, sculpture, New York, New York

Michael Crenshaw, music/poetry, Portland, Oregon

Christopher Kuhl, performing arts design, Los Angeles, California

Rachel Mauser, book arts, Louisville, Kentucky

Jeanne Medina, fiber arts/performance, Richmond, Virginia

Zoe Aja Moore, theatre, Los Angeles, California

Dean Spade, prose/video/activism, Seattle, Washington

Lindsay Wong, prose, Coquitlam, British Columbia

March 25

Kate Bredeson, theatre history, Portland, Oregon

Rachael Dichter, dance, San Francisco, California

Saideh Eftekhari, music, San Francisco, California

Allie Hankins, dance, Portland, Oregon

Jamie Howell, film, Leavenworth, Washington

Zoe Keller, illustration, Portland, Oregon

Michelle Peñaloza, poetry, Seattle, Washington

Sherrie Wolf, painting, Portland, Oregon

Caldera, Oregon’s first recipient of a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, celebrates 20 years of creativity this year. Founded in 1996, by Dan Wieden (co-founder of the Portland, Oregon-based international ad agency, Wieden+Kennedy) and his family, Caldera is a catalyst for the transformation of youth through innovative, year-round art and environmental programs. Caldera nurtures individual creativity to ignite self-expression and transform the way young people engage in their lives, families, and communities.

www.CalderaArts.org