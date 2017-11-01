Call for Deschutes Cultural Coalition Grant Submissions

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition is seeking applications for grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

– Encourage greater awareness of local culture

– Ensure that cultural resources are accessible to all residents.

– Utilize local cultural resources to promote economic vitality.

– Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission

Grant awards will range from $500 to $5000 each. To qualify you must be based in Deschutes County, the organization must me a based humanities, heritage or arts organization, a designated 501(c)(3) non profit, established for at least one year and prior grant awardees must have submitted all project reports. The application timeline for 2017-2018 is:

Application due: November 15, 2017 @ 5pm

Funding decisions: Mid-December, 2017

Funding distribution: January 2018

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon is the Fiscal Sponsor for this grant.

Grant application can be found here: http://www.artsandcultureco.org/dcc-grant-application and click “Download Grant Application”