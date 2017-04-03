Cascade School of Music Summer Youth Class & Camp Schedule

Cascade School of Music announces its 2017 Summer Youth Class and Camp schedule and open registration. Expanded class offerings include a Family Series & Back to School Prep in addition to a variety of classes and camps.

Family Series will include classes like Music for Film Family Style, Ukulele, Guitar, Singing and even a Family Bluegrass Jam.

Back to School Prep camps place emphasis feeling prepared and confident as students get back into musical shape before school starts. Youth camps and classes are available for student’s age one month

to 17 years.

Cascade School of Music, founded in 2002, the only organization of its type in Central Oregon, provides quality music education to nearly 500 students of all ages and abilities through group instrumental instruction, private lessons and ensemble opportunities.

Trish Allehoff, Interim Director

541-382-6866,

trisha@cascadeschoolofmusic.org

200 NW Pacific Park, Bend

www.cascadeschoolofmusic.org