Celebrate Franklin Underpass Mural June 15

Local artist Kaycee Anseth created #ProjectUnderpass to improve poor conditions for walking, biking and using mobility devices through the Franklin Avenue Corridor, which is one of the only east-west connections in the center of Bend. After receiving permission from the BNSF railroad, Kaycee designed a mural for the North Pedestrian Railroad Tunnel at the Franklin Avenue Underpass.

Her art reflects her own experience using the space as well as conversations she has had with parents, young students, frequent bicyclists and pedestrians, disabled persons, and the members of the houseless community. Community members have given consistent feedback about the need for light, visibility, and maintenance.

This grassroots community revitalization project is the first step toward improving east-west connections for people using active transportation to travel between the Bend Central District and Historic Downtown Bend.

Join us as we unveil the mural and celebrate connecting community on June 15:

#ProjectUnderpass Pop Up

Saturday, June 15 | 4-7pm

@ the Franklin Avenue Underpass, Bend

Receive a free print of Kaycee Anseth’s art when attend the Core Area Project Open House earlier in the day.

City of Bend Core Area Project Open House

Saturday, June 15 | 10am-12pm

Bend High School Commons

230 NE Sixth St., Bend

kayceeansethcreations.com