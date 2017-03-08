william blake at a6
Cheers to Art: William Blake at A6

(Photo courtesy of Atelier6000)

Art historian Lorna Cahall explores influential artists and art movements in A6’s monthly Cheers to Art! program. This month they toast William Blake.  A one-of-a-kind seer, prophet, social critic, artist, and poet, Blake managed to “see eternity in a grain of sand.” He experienced the huge upheaval of the 19th century-the slow birth of modern times-before many of the breakthrough artists we look at-but he belongs with all of the artists who grappled with those changes.

March 15, 7 pm, $10
Atelier6000, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 180, Bend, 541-330-8759, Atelier6000.org

