Comedy for Kids’ Sake Returns to Tower

We’re rolling out the red carpet, and you are invited! Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon for a fabulous night of comedy, libations and defending potential in youth. Presented by Lonza, the 22nd annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake is returning to the Tower Theatre November 15, 2019, and promises to be the best yet, hosted by the effervescent Tracee Tuesday, voted best local radio personality in 2018, and featuring two side-splitting comedians.

The evening includes a huge silent auction and an exciting live auction that gets the crowd competing over one-of-a-kind items such as two yearling alpacas from Alpaca Country Estates. Favorite auction items are the “Showstopper,” which includes thousands of dollars in beer, wine and spirits and two tickets to anywhere Alaska Air flies; and the “Food Truck Frenzy,” with culinary experiences all around Central Oregon. Getaways such as a large vacation rental on the Oregon Coast or a stay in a private cabin located on a secluded three-quarter-mile stretch of the Lower Deschutes will also create a stir.

All proceeds from Bend’s premier red carpet event go toward matching Central Oregon youth with caring adult mentors, also known as Defenders of Potential. Children benefit from a caring adult inspiring their potential. Studies show youth with mentors do better in school and reach higher levels of education than those without, and there are hundreds of kids from Madras to La Pine who need mentors. Join us for a spectacular event, become a Defender of Potential and change a life for the better, forever.

About the entertainment:

Winner of this year’s Helium Comedy Club’s annual Portland’s Funniest Person Contest, Adam Pasi has been called the city’s “hot, upcoming local talent.” He was also winner of Willamette Week’s Funniest Five Competition in 2016. This competition brings the top five new Portland comics, who have been chosen by more than 100 of their peers, head-to-head for the title. Half Samoan, Pasi grew up in a military family, moving all over the world. His humor created easy friendships as a kid, and he began his comedy career in 2012.

Tyler Boeh is professionally funny. He has won or been a finalist in several well-known comedy competitions from San Francisco to Boston, and has performed in dozens of major cities in between. With a background in improv and a love for writing, Boeh’s act is fast-paced with a shotgun delivery. His comedy can be described as high-energy, intelligent and silly. Whether he is on the small stage of an intimate comedy club or performing at a theater, Boeh is comfortable, confident and hilarious. He uses his quick wit and celebrated talent of “beatboxing” to bring audiences to hysterical heights.

The Master of Ceremonies is the wonderful and warm Tracee Tuesday, voted Source Weekly’s Best Local Radio Personality of 2018. Also a writer, blogger, entertainment journalist, all out foodie and wannabe astrophysicist, Tuesday is a radio personality for Power 94.1, Mix 100.7, Fox Sports 94.9 and on the CW Television Network. She is also a Big Sister and BBBSCO Board Member.

Event Details:

22nd Annual Comedy for Kids’ Sake

November 15, 2019

Doors open 6:30pm, VIP Reception 5:30pm

21 and older

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend

Tickets can be purchased online at bbbsco.org or bbbsco.ejoinme.org/CFKS2019, or at the Tower Theatre.

To be a sponsor, contact Jenni Garner at jgarner@jbarj.org or 541-389-1409

To donate auction items or for questions, contact Bridget Albert at balbert@bbbsco.org or 541-312-6047.

bbbsco.org