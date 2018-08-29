Concert at Maragas Winery

Third Seven on Saturday, September 1 from 2-6pm

Catch the September 1 concert featuring the very talented composer and performer, Billy Mickelson. To sample a live recording of Third Seven taken from a past performance at TedX, click here .

Warm up Sounds by Greg Jordan: 2-3pm

Live performance by Third 7: 3-6pm

Tickets are $5 – to purchase tickets, visit our winery, call 541-546-5464, or purchase at the door (assuming not sold out). Wine club members – complimentary for first two tickets per membership.

All drinks available for purchase (no outside beverages please)

Outside picnicking permitted (no vinegar please – we’re a working winery)

We have free range livestock and farm dogs, so no pets please.