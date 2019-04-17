Deschutes Children’s Foundation Signature Event, Ripples, May 4

(L-R) Vanessa Tobolski, Travis Ulrich, Emma Ulrich, Emily Hepp, Meghan Detwiler, Gavin Hepp, Cheyne Detwiler and Matt Tobolski | Photo by Amanda Photographic

Ripples, the Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) signature event, will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 5:30pm at Riverhouse on the Deschutes. The event raises funds to benefit Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s mission to provide the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families.

Ripples is presented by longtime supporter Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. “We are happy to renew our presenting sponsorship of Ripples,” said Jeff Deswert, president of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company. “Our gift reaches beyond Deschutes Children’s Foundation to benefit a community of 25 nonprofits working together to help children and families all over Deschutes County. Plus, Ripples is a lot of fun.”

The evening begins with festive flamenco music by Todd Haaby and Sola Via. Guests will sample fine wines, cider and craft beer while bidding on silent auction items. A seated dinner and live auction follows. The live auction features new works by local artists, including a stunning floral photograph by Bruce Jackson and new landscape painting by Sarah B. Hansen. Shelli Walters returns as the signature artist with a multimedia collage entitled Coming Home. “DCF does important work for kids and families in our local community,” said Walters. “It is an honor to be their featured artist once again, and to give back in a meaningful way.” Additional items up for auction include a private tour of Deschutes Brewery led by founder Gary Fish, vacations in Costa Rica and Chamonix, France, a private performance by Todd Haaby and house painting by Webfoot Painting. A dessert dash from Foxtail Bakeshop sponsored by Bend Property Pros and wines donated by Foley Family Vineyards completes the celebratory evening.

Ripples is also sponsored by Summit Bank, Les Schwab Tires, The Brewer Team at Morgan Stanley, The De Leone Corporation, Dwyer Williams Chernoff, Knife River, Pahlisch Homes Inc, Smartz and Webfoot Painting. “Just as our partners work together to help children and families in our community thrive, the generosity of our sponsors ensures the success of this special evening,” shared Amy Ward, Deschutes Children’s Foundation executive director. “The support and anticipation as we lead up to Ripples makes a big difference for us.”

Deschutes Children’s Foundation operates four community campuses in Bend, Redmond and La Pine. Guided by the vision of a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive, Deschutes Children’s Foundation brings complementary nonprofit organizations together — increasing access to services for children and families while also reducing partners’ operating costs. As a benefit, nonprofit partners save over $782,000 each year while serving over 20,000 of Deschutes County’s most vulnerable children and families.

Tickets for Ripples are available for $100 each by calling 541-388-3101 or purchasing online at deschuteschildrensfoundation.org