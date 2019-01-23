Deschutes Public Library’s Write Here Celebrates its One Year Anniversary

(Photo | Pexels)

Series Adds Even More Programs to Serve Writers of All Levels & Genres

It was a year ago that Deschutes Public Library began Write Here, a series of programs, workshops, seminars and author events geared toward Central Oregon’s robust writing community. Over the last 12 months, the program hosted more than 120 writer-focused events attended by thousands of writers and lovers of the written word. With that success comes growth, including the expansion of the weekly Quiet Writing Time series to the Redmond Library and the hosting of the Central Oregon Writers Guild’s monthly meetings at the Downtown Bend Library.

“The Write Here series of programs has really found its footing in Deschutes County’s writing community,” says Liz Goodrich, program coordinator for Deschutes Public Library. “We’ve partnered with some great organizations and instructors who have all helped foster a diverse and growing interest in our programs and workshops. We’re excited to add to the offerings available through Write Here.”

Starting in February the Writers Collective of Central Oregon (WCCO) will host weekly Quiet Writing Time sessions at the Redmond Library every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm — this is in addition to the weekly sessions WCCO holds at the Downtown Bend Library (Mondays, 10am-1pm). Writers of all levels and genres are welcome to drop in anytime during these sessions.

Also new in February, the Central Oregon Writers Guild (COWG) begins hosting their monthly meetings at the Downtown Bend Library. The first meeting at the library is on February 12 at 5:30pm in the Brooks Room.

As a whole, Write Here is an ongoing series of programs designed to feed and nourish the writing community of Central Oregon. The three pillars of Write Here work together to provide writers of all levels the opportunity to grow and develop into a complete writer:

Writers Writing | Workshops of up to three hours provide the opportunity for writers to practice their craft, explore working within a new genre or polish a specific writing skill. The workshops are limited in size in order to provide a high-quality learning environment with plenty of time and space to create and share.

Writers Working | Writing is a creative endeavor but it is also a business. Writers Working explores the nuts and bolts of being a working writer. From the revision process to how to do a public reading, experts will help local writers learn the brass tacks of embarking on a profession of creative writing in today’s world.

Writing is a creative endeavor but it is also a business. Writers Working explores the nuts and bolts of being a working writer. From the revision process to how to do a public reading, experts will help local writers learn the brass tacks of embarking on a profession of creative writing in today’s world. Writers Reading | Author events bring the local writing community into contact with contemporary writers working in a variety of genres. These events provide opportunities to engage with leaders in the literary arts.

Write Here programs are facilitated by experienced writing instructors from Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest and are open to everyone with an interest in writing or the written word. Programs vary in location, time and topic, but all Write Here programs are free, though space is limited and registration is often required in order to keep class sizes manageable. An evolving list of Write Here programs is found on Deschutes Public Library’s website at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/writehere/.

deschuteslibrary.org