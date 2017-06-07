Experiential Artist, Sam Stubblefield, Returns to Bend June 8 to Share his Venice Biennale Exhibit 

ScaleHouse welcomes 2015 Bend Design Conference Speaker and Seattle-based experiential artist, Sam Stubblefield, for a presentation and discussion about his current exhibition at the 2017 Venice Biennale. Plus, get a sneak peek at 2017 Bend Design Conference speakers and be the first to get an Early Bird Pass for the 3rd annual Bend Design Conference, October 26 + 27.

Sam’s installation uses technology to connect people to the natural world and its rapidly evolving reality: rising sea levels, changing weather patterns, and the intersection of our expanding digital reality with our diminishing contact with natural reality.

Sam creates works for international audiences and organizations, including Amazon, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, MIT, the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the Centre Pompidou. A featured speaker at the 2017 SxSW Conference in Austin, Texas, Sam has been featured in publications such as Fast Company, WIRED, and the New York Times.

Thursday, June 8 at 6pm

Tykeson Hall at OSU-Cascades

1567-1651 SW Chandler Ave, Bend

This event is free and open to the public

SamuelStubblefield.com

SAVE THE DATE!

Bend Design Conference is October 26 +27

Shape our Future: a conference for creative thinkers, innovators & disrupters