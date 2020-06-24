Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards: This Week

(Photo | Courtesy of Robert Tewes)
- Wine Tasting from 12-5pm daily!
- Music Thursdays from 5-8pm
- Music Fridays from 6-9pm
- Music Saturdays from 6-9pm
(Music requires an advance ticket purchase at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.)
Praise Music Sunday starting at 11am.
(No advance ticket purchase required)
This weekend’s live music at the vineyard:
Thursday, June 25: Michael John & Rob Fincham
FHC Thirsty Thursdays!
5-8pm
Get your tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Just $10
Advanced ticket purchase is required to ensure social distancing.
Friday, June 26: Reno & Cindy!
A local favorite that can play any request!
6-9pm
Advance ticket purchase required.
Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Saturday, June 27: The Soul Benders
“Rock and Soul Royalty”
6-9pm
Advance ticket purchase required.
Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Sunday, June 28: Max Clark Praise Music
No Advance Ticket Purchase Required
In the Vineyard at 11am
Get your mimosa and breakfast pizza; meet in the vineyard.
Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.
Free will offering taken for Crush Cancer.
Our Vines are Fighting Back! This is a testament to the strength of cold hardy hybrid varietals. After the hail storm stripped the vines of their buds and leaves, they are bouncing back.