Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards: This Week

(Photo | Courtesy of Robert Tewes)

Wine Tasting from 12-5pm daily!

Music Thursdays from 5-8pm

Music Fridays from 6-9pm

Music Saturdays from 6-9pm

(Music requires an advance ticket purchase at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.)

Praise Music Sunday starting at 11am.

(No advance ticket purchase required)

This weekend’s live music at the vineyard:

Thursday, June 25: Michael John & Rob Fincham

FHC Thirsty Thursdays!

5-8pm

Get your tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Just $10

Advanced ticket purchase is required to ensure social distancing.

Friday, June 26: Reno & Cindy!

A local favorite that can play any request!

6-9pm

Advance ticket purchase required.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Saturday, June 27: The Soul Benders

“Rock and Soul Royalty”

6-9pm

Advance ticket purchase required.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Sunday, June 28: Max Clark Praise Music

No Advance Ticket Purchase Required

In the Vineyard at 11am

Get your mimosa and breakfast pizza; meet in the vineyard.

Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

Free will offering taken for Crush Cancer.

Our Vines are Fighting Back! This is a testament to the strength of cold hardy hybrid varietals. After the hail storm stripped the vines of their buds and leaves, they are bouncing back.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com