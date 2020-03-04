Four Watercolorists from Central Oregon in State Show

(Oregon Native by Helen Brown; Ready to Roll by Liz Haberman; Save Oregon Wildlife and Wild Places by Judy Hoiness; and The Right Shoes by Rebecca Sentgeorge)

The Watercolor Society of Oregon’s bi-annual show will include the works of four local watercolor painters. The 2020 Spring Experimental Exhibition will be held in Astoria this April at the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery at Clatsop Community College. Internationally known Juror Michael Reardon has selected 80 watercolors from 273 submissions and included those of Helen Brown, Liz Haberman, Judy Hoiness and Rebecca Sentgeorge.

