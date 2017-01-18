Free Family Days at the High Desert Museum

The High Desert Museum will offer free admission on two upcoming Saturdays, January 21 and February 25, thanks to a sponsorship by Mid Oregon Credit Union.

“Mid Oregon Credit Union’s generous support of two Free Family Saturdays this winter provides the community an opportunity to experience wildlife up close and engage with exhibits like The Buzzsaw Sharks of Long Ago and WWII: The High Desert Home Front which opens January 28,”said Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D.

The Buzzsaw Sharks of Long Ago exhibition explores the relationship between artist Ray Troll and a 300million-year -old bizarre “whorl-toothed” creature known as the buzzsaw shark. This exhibit has something for the whole family – combining science, art and humor to explore this ancient predator that once lurked in oceans that covered parts of the West and Southwest.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War II, the exhibition WWII: The High Desert Home Front explores contributions from the High Desert to the war effort and the war’s lasting effect on the region.

Legendary Landscapes is an exhibition which will open February 18, just in time for the February free day. It features breathtaking images of the High Desert landscape taken by the public,and explains the stories behind how these places got their names in this community-curated exhibition.

A special schedule of wildlife programs will be held throughout the day.

The Museum is open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, including the Rimrock Café and Silver Sage Trading. A free shuttle system, operated by Wanderlust Tours, will run from Morning Star Christian School, 19741 Baker Road, to the Museum and back on both free days. See the Museum website for details at https://www.highdesertmuseum.org/free-day-0 or call 541-382-4754 ext. 241 for information.

The Buzzsaw Sharks of Long Ago is presented with support from Cascade Journal and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. The exhibit is organized by the Idaho Museum of Natural History in collaboration with Ray Troll.

WWII: The High Desert Home Front is made possible by Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, The Bulletin, Deschutes Brewery, Horizon Broadcasting Group, Nosler, NW Travel and Life, Oregon Public Broadcasting and with support from Bigfoot Beverages; Central Oregon Radiology Associates, P.C.; Century Insurance Group, LLC; James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation; Jones & Roth CPAs & Business Advisors; and Oregonian Media Group.