The Friends of the Bend Libraries is hosting its Winter Book Sale on Saturday, January 21 from 11am-4pm, with a Members Only Sale from 9-11am. Sunday, January 22 from 1-4pm is our Bag Sale, with most books sold in bulk for $3 per grocery bag. We have a large selection of adult and children’s books. All proceeds benefit the Bend Libraries.

Sale is located in the basement of the Library Administration Building at 507 NW Wall Street.

Questions:

www.fobl.org

541-617-7047

foblibrary@gmail.com