Gairdin Inspiration for Floral Designs & Home Décor, Relocates to Historic Ironworks

Gairdin, (pronounced Gar-deen), which is Gaelic for garden, specializes in custom floral designs and curated home décor with an emphasis on natural and organic shapes and styles. Global, local and artistically inspired containers, home décor and garden accessories abound.

“Gathering inspiration from travel and home you might find Japanese temple bells, Indian brick molds, hand carved animals from Africa, Haitian oil drum accents, as well as cement candle holders and metal garden signs from Central Oregon,” explains founder Michelle Martin whose background includes floral design, visual merchandising, retail, business development

and education.

For the past 12 years, Gairdin, has been providing Central Oregon with permanent and preserved floral products and designs, as well as unique home décor. DIY is encouraged and the staff are experts in guiding and offering advice on your project.

If you prefer to have a custom design or need a consultation for home or office that service is available as well. Often there are locations where you want some texture, color or greenery that does not require care so homeowners and second home owners are grateful for the realistic options.

Sheila Rudolph, long-time associate and customer expressed, “There is no better place in Central Oregon to get authentic looking florals, unique gifts and home décor suggestions. For the holidays it is a must see with a variety of holiday décor, set up with many themed trees.”

One of the most enjoyable experiences when you visit Gairdin are the seasonally changing displays. The staff has many years of visual merchandising experience and creates unique environments to display the floral designs and décor. Customers often mention that when they visit they feel uplifted and inspired.

Gairdin offers floral design classes for autumn and holiday décor. Mark your calendars for the Fall Open House September 22-23 and the Holiday Open House November 4-5.

Grab a coffee at Sparrow Bakery and enjoy the Gairdin experience next door.

50 SE Scott St., #2, Bend, OR 97702

www.gairdin.com, 541-385-9434