Giant Panoramic Visuals add Performance Art to a Latin-Inspired Pops Concert

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

It’s called “symphonic photochoreography” and on August 17 this stunning form of live performance art will bring giant images of Mexico to a musical Latin Spectacular! at Sunriver Music Festival’s Pops Concert at Bend’s Summit High School at 7:30pm. Tickets for all concerts (August 10-22) of the Festival’s 42nd season are now on sale to the general public.

Bandoneonist Giovanni Parra and baritone Octavio Moreno will be featured in an abundance of lively songs from Mexico. Enjoy the Festival Orchestra’s performance of Latin-inspired music while experiencing hundreds of brilliant photographs projected onto a 440-square-foot panoramic screen suspended above the orchestra.

Nicholas Bardonnay, a photographer and multimedia artist, calls Westwater Arts latest visual concerto Mágico. It shares vibrant tapestries of the people, places, and special “habanero spice” of everyday life across 18 states in Mexico. From Zacatecas to Chiapas, Oaxaca to Baja California, these pieces will draw you into Mexico’s colorful heart and treat your senses to the sights and sounds of a country that relatively few outsiders get to know.

Here’s the full schedule for the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor George Hanson’s

CLASSICAL CONCERT I — SATURDAY AUGUST 10 — Tower Theatre in downtown Bend, 7:30pm. Featuring internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in Bb Minor, Op. 23.

SOLO PIANO CONCERT — MONDAY, AUGUST 12 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm. Featuring pianist Olga Kern.

PIANO MASTER CLASS — TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 2pm. Olga Kern with advanced piano students. Audience members welcome.

CLASSICAL CONCERT II — THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm. Featuring Giovanni Parra on bandoneon, baritone Octavio Moreno, and violinists Corine Brouwer and Dan Skidmore.

POPS CONCERT — SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 — Summit High School, 7:30pm. Featuring Octavio Moreno, baritone; Giovanni Parra, bandoneon; and spectacular photochoreography by Westwater Arts.

CLASSICAL CONCERT III — MONDAY, AUGUST 19 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm. Featuring flutist Alexander Lipay performing Mercadante’s Flute Concerto in E Minor, Op. 57.

DISCOVER THE SYMPHONY CONCERT — TUESDAY, AUGUST 20 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 3pm. A one-hour educational and entertaining concert presenting orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. For kids of all ages.

CLASSICAL CONCERT IV — THURSDAY, AUGUST 22 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm. Featuring pianist Eric Zuber performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, K. 488, in A Major.

Tickets at sunrivermusic.org, 541-593-9310 or information@sunrivermusic.org