Happy New Year 2019 from the 30 local artists at Artists’ Gallery in the Sunriver Village

(Glass Art by Jeff & Heather Thompson)

Come and join us on Saturday January 12 from 4 to 6pm for beer, wine and goodies and an art demonstration by painter Bonnie Junell.

Featured this month is husband and wife glass art team, Jeff and Heather Thompson. They have been creating sculpture in molten hot glass together for over 18 years. Their Gessato series, or pinstripes, describes a distinct feature of these large sculptural vessels. Several separate segments are melted into one whole vessel using an Italian process known as encalmo, resulting in clean, distinct lines. Then, in the molten state, the axis of the vessel is switched 90 degrees by attaching a new blowpipe. The vessel is elongated and expanded along this new axis to create the orgainic contours and patterns. Each is an elegant and unique expression of the glass

master’s art.

Another featured artist, LauraJo Sherman, finds that her art is driven by her passion for life long learning, both in art and in general. “I favor more expressive techniques with pastel sticks and will occasionally paint using under-painting techniques like acrylics, watercolors or ink.” LauraJo says, “As my career has progressed, I have become partial to bright, strong color and textures.”

LauraJo’s career as an artist has included 33 years teaching art in New York State. She has painted professionally since 1998. She has won many awards, including the “Best of Show” Award from the Pastel Society of Oregon.

To achieve the luminosity of natures landscapes, flowers and fauna using the pastel chalks is a real gift.

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village

57100 Beaver Dr., Bldg 19

541-593-4382 • artistsgallerysunriver.com