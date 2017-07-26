Hayden Homes & Redmond Chamber of Commerce Present the Second Annual Bacon & Brew Fest

Everyone loves Bacon and Beer so come join The Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB at Redmond’s most exciting fundraiser of the summer! The Hayden Homes Bacon & Brew Fest is July 28 from 6-10pm in downtown Redmond.

This is your chance to taste great beer, “pig out” on bacon and bid on some incredible items donated by our amazing Chamber members. All proceeds from this event go to support the many free community events the Chamber puts on throughout the year! Your support helps us decorate Redmond for the holidays, offer the Holiday Village Market, put on Music on the Green, host our annual parades, and the many other services and events provided by your Chamber.

This year, the Bacon & Brew Fest will be held in Downtown, right next to the Chamber Building, in the Redmond Pavilion.

RSVP’s are required! Tickets are $40 and include a variety of bacon inspired food, beer from Central Oregon breweries, spirits from Bendistillery, allow you to bid on items in the auction, and enjoy all the entertainment for the evening, including live Classic Rock from The Bad Cats!

From dancing along, to playing games, to just enjoying the company of others on a warm Central Oregon evening, there will be plenty to do when you’re not bidding or brewing!

We’re very thankful to our sponsors, including Title Sponsor Hayden Homes, as well as Twin Rivers Plumbing, Secure Storage Redmond, Bend Broadband, Silver Moon Brewing, Cascade Lakes Brewing, Bendistillery, Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, and Bend Radio Group.

Tickets are $40, and corporate Super-Tickets are available for $500. Doors open at 6pm, and the Auction closes at 8:30 p.m. To RSVP or to get more info, Call or email Karen Sande at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB at 541-923-5191 or karen@visitredmondoregon.com.