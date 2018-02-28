High Desert Chamber Music Concert Series Continues with the Return of Aviara Trio

(Photo above: L-R violinist Robert Schumitzky, pianist Ines Irawati & cellist Erin Breene | courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s landmark 10th anniversary season, presented by Mission Building, continues with the return of the Aviara Trio on March 9. This exciting ensemble has been making an indelible impression on the musical landscape of Southern California. With performance degrees from the Juilliard School, Cleveland Institute of Music, Yale University and Rice University, members of the trio have been Grand Prize Winners and finalists in several prestigious competitions including the Coleman National Chamber Music Competition, Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, and the D’angelo International Piano Competition.The program repertoire includes Mozart Piano Trio in C Major, K.548, Faure Piano Trio in D minor, Op.120, Mendelssohn Piano Trio No.2 in C minor, Op.66.

The Aviara Trio consists of pianist Ines Irawati, who debuted as a concert pianist at age twelve and went on to earn a Masters of Music at Yale University; cellist Erin Breene, who earned music degrees from Rice University and Juilliard School, and has served as principal cellist of outstanding groups such as the San Diego Chamber Orchestra, Opera Pacific Orchestra, and Music Center Dance of Los Angeles; and violinist Robert Schumitzky, who was accepted as a Special Student into the Saint Louis Conservatory of Music at age eleven and later earned a music degree from Juilliard. Schumitzky performs on the 1694 “Ex-Halir” Stradivarius.

“We truly look forward to hosting these musicians again,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “They have appeared in our concert series several times, and our audience has come to know and love them.”

High Desert Chamber Music is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence and offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend. Seating is limited, advance ticket purchase recommended.

HDCM’s 2017-2018 season is presented by Mission Building and Renovation, and this concert is brought to you by Coldwell Banker Morris Real Estate. Title sponsors include Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.