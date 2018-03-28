High Desert Chamber Music Concert Series Continues with the Annual Return of the Crown City String Quartet

(Photo above: Crown City String Quartet ~ Kevin Kumar, Carrie Holzman-Little, Isabelle Senger, Dane Little | courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s landmark 10th anniversary season, presented by Mission Building, continues with the annual return of HDCM’s resident group, the Crown City String Quartet. The concert will take place at Bend Church on Friday, April 6, at 7:30pm. The Crown City String Quartet consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar*, violist Carrie Holzman-Little, and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular”. Based in the Crown City—Pasadena, California—the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations. They are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. With a refreshing and unmistakable camaraderie that is present both on and off-stage, the group is recognized for delivering dynamic and engaging performances. (*Elizabeth Hedman is joining the group for their concerts in place of Kevin Kumar, who is on paternity leave.)

In celebration of HDCM’s 10th anniversary, the quartet will reprise their program from the inaugural HDCM concert in April 2008. This will be a notable evening, especially for those supporters who were in attendance at the Crown City String Quartet’s debut ten years ago. Program repertoire includes Mozart Divertimento No.1 in D Major, K.136, Beethoven String Quartet No.1 in F Major Op.18 No.1, and Dvořák String Quartet No.12 in F Major Op.96 “American”. Following their performance in Bend, the group will be featured in the Camerata Musica concert series in Salem that weekend.

One of the Crown City String Quartet’s members is High Desert Chamber Music’s founder and Executive Director, Isabelle Senger, who states, “I am especially honored to present my own group to our Central Oregon audience. This quartet is my musical family, and was my inspiration for founding High Desert Chamber Music.”

High Desert Chamber Music is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence and offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at our office in Downtown Bend. Seating is limited, advance ticket purchase recommended.

HDCM’s 2017-2018 season is presented by Mission Building and Renovation. Title sponsors include Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, the Pine Tavern Restaurant, KBND radio and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

HDCM Concert Series General Admission – $42; Student/Child – $10

Bend Church – 680 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703

541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

HDCM

541.306.3988

961 NW Brooks St. Bend, OR 97701

www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com