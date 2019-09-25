High Desert Museum Presents Final Days of Award-Winning Exhibit & Harvest Day

(Photo / Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum has plenty going on this fall. Have you experienced Desert Reflections: Water Shapes the West? The original exhibit just won the 2019 Charles Redd Center for Western Studies Award for Exhibition Excellence, and the exhibit is in its final days, closing on September 29.

Explore the power of water in the region’s past, present and future through science, history, art and contemporary issues. Connect yourself to the significance of water through artwork from Bend Creative Laureate and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta, Klamath Modoc visual artist Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, mixed media art collective Harmonic Laboratory and composer and sonic arts composer Dana Reason. Like water permeates the landscape, this dynamic exhibit extends throughout the Museum. The display is free with museum admission.

On Saturday, October 5, the museum will host the Harvest Festival from 11am to 3pm.

The Miller family has been tending to their garden all summer at the 1904 living history ranch, and they need your help to prepare for winter. Join us for the Harvest Festival, where your family can help our family collect potatoes, press fresh apples, churn butter and much more. Find out what harvest season is all about! The festival is free with museum admission.

