(BEAT Performers | Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

The world would be a very boring place if we were all exactly alike. But, sometimes it is hard to realize that being diﬀerent is what makes us all special. This February BEAT Children’s Theatre is exploring this universal theme by presenting Honk!, Jr., a musical, based on the classic story of The Ugly Duckling by Hans Christian Andersen. We join Ugly, who hatches looking a little diﬀerent from the rest of the ducklings, as he befriends the devious Cat and is lost from his family. He ends up on a journey to find his way home and along the way discovers that what makes us diﬀerent makes the world a beautiful place. He is joined by some other delightful and surprising characters including, Greylag, The Bullfrog and Penny, who teach him about life and himself.

Honk!, Jr. is a musical adapted for the stage, with book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles. It is based on the classic tale of the Ugly Duckling by Danish poet and author, Hans Christian Andersen. Best known for fairy tales, his works were known to hold strong messages that resonate still today. Classic stories stay relevant because they tell of human experiences that define our humanity… no matter the time or the place in which we live. BEAT Children’s Theatre looks for opportunities to work on material with their young performers that allow them to delve into these stories, experiences and questions that they will (and do) face in their own lives. They never fail to amaze their audiences with their sensitive and delightful portrayals of familiar characters!

BEAT Children’s Theatre is excited to introduce Maria Kramer in her directorial debut for Honk!, Jr. Maria is a BEAT Children’s Theatre graduate herself. She has recently worked on the Lion King, Jr. for BEAT as their choreographer and has assistant directed in other productions. Currently, she is a music student at COCC here in Bend, and has plans to continue studying music composition and production. Now, she is excited to work with a cast of 45 amazing actors and transform the stage into a fun singing and dancing barnyard. She is also joined by Assistant Director Megan Merydith, Choreographer Miya Corpstein and Musical Director Angelina Anello-Dennee.

In a world where so much emphasis is put on a person’s image on the outside, the story of Ugly brings a strong message to the stage about being unique and beautiful on the inside.

This show is sure to have you cheering, laughing and crying all the way though.

Tickets at tickettails.com

beatchildrenstheatre.org