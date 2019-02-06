Hoodoo Ski Area to Host Friday Night Lights Music Series

(Poster Art | Courtesy of Hoodoo Ski Area)

Hoodoo Ski Area will host several local musical groups this winter for its Friday Night Lights Music Series, presented by Avid Cider Co. All bands will play sets from 5:30-8:30pm inside the Hoodoo lodge on the second floor. These events are free for all ages.

February 8 – Three Fingered Jack – classic American rock

February 15 – The Muddy Souls – acoustic American roots

February 22 – The New Iberians Zydeco Blues Band

March 1 – Corwin Bolt and the Wingnuts – ragtime and blues

March 8 – Jerry Zyback – blues with standup bass and guitar

The full schedule is listed at skihoodoo.com/event/friday-night-music-series.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or check out Mountain Conditions at skihoodoo.com. Guests can also sign up for the Hoodoo email newsletter at bit.ly/HoodooEmail.

skihoodoo.com