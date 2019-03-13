How to Inspire Your Creativity

Creativity is often thought to be something that only a few people possess; however, we are all capable of being creative, you just need to know how to release it. The problem is that creativity is often hidden beneath complex layers of routine, responsibility, and obligations, and so to reconnect with your creativity, you need almost to deconstruct your thought patterns to reawaken your creative instincts.

Relax

The more that you stress about trying to be creative, the more that it will remain elusive. Rather than staring at a blank canvas or an empty page, do something that you enjoy. Whether it is having fun with sports betting at Points Bet or reading a book, do something that removes you from the pressure of having to perform. By not giving your brain time to relax, you risk having no time for ideas to germinate. Life is so busy that people fail to give enough value to the art of relaxing.

Visit an Art Gallery

If you are not feeling creative, often it is because you have been shackled by the every day, so what better way to seek inspiration than immerse yourself in an environment that is, by design, a center of creativity?

Embrace daydreaming

You may have been chastised as a child for daydreaming, but daydreaming is a way that your brain explores your wishes and dreams. Let your imagination run riot and allow yourself to think of the impossible and enjoy where your thoughts take you. You don’t have to sit still and purposefully daydream, rather let it come naturally when you are doing something that you can do without too much thought:

Hiking

Doing a puzzle

Washing dishes

Bathing

When you are completing a mundane task that requires little mental stimulation, it is typically when you have your most inspired thoughts, so keep a notebook close so you can jot down your ideas as they come to you.

Exercise

Exercise is not only essential for your physical health but your mental health and cognitive function too. Exercise stimulates the brain and pumps oxygen to it and helps us to connect to new thought patterns. Engage in some robust exercise such as yoga, running, Pilates or a good brisk walk to really get the creative juices flowing.

Step into nature

Being in a natural environment is a great way to alter your perceptions and free your thoughts. A study by Stanford University confirmed that being immersed in natural environment boosts mood, so instead of feeling pressured by creativity, or lack of it, you can experience awe and wonderment of the natural world, and there is little more inspiring than that.

Everybody has periods when they feel that they are disconnected from their creativity and art form, but that does not mean that it has left permanently. Creativity is not double math, it is not something that can be scheduled. Sometimes you need this time to recharge the batteries and renew your energy. Don’t force the issue; relax, and it will return.