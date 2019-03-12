How to Make an Artistic Statement with Your Fashion

If you are a writer, poet, painter, visual artist, dancer or have any creative inclination, you might want to extend this to what you wear on a day-to-day basis. Expressing your preferences in style and art through fashion can be incredibly fun, and a talking point among friends. If you’ve played it safe with what you wear until now, it can feel a bit daunting to go all out and express yourself fully. Here are a few things to consider when adding to your current look.

A statement coat & bold glasses

If you’ve picked out the world’s most decadent floral shirt, the statement won’t go noticed if the coat you wear doesn’t reflect your overall look. What lies on top is just as important as what sits underneath. If you’re looking to use color but break it up with sophisticated tailoring, then adding a pea coat or a stylish overcoat, as can be found on Gloverall.com, will act as a final layer on top of your overall look. Whether your artistic statement is Parisian chic or Germanic structure, your top layer should reflect this.

Glasses are, in a sense, designed for one purpose only: reading. Increasingly over the years, we have used them as a fashion statement and found either strong or minimal shapes that suit our respective faces. If you really want to make a statement, then finding a pair of glasses that aren’t just based on whether they suit your face or not can stand out. However, wearing large glasses if you have a small face or vice versa needn’t be a problem. Experimenting with shape, color and style can all have a profound effect on your dress sense.

Wear colors you enjoy & wear your influences

Chances are, if you’re artistically inclined, you might have strong feelings about how color is used. You might feel that bold colors are suffocating and therefore white and black minimalism could be used at all times. Conversely, hot pinks and warm oranges might bring the vibrancy to life that you’re after. Your feelings on the use of color should be reflected in your dress sense too. After all, it’s what partly defines you as a person. You might even be looking to clash colors or use them within fashion’s limits.

Every artist has icons and pioneers that they look up to or an aesthetic that they are particularly drawn to. If you’re particularly interested in artwork from Japan, for example, then choosing bold, kimono-style prints will make a statement about the artistic styles that have influenced you. If you are a fan of an artist with pink hair and want to pay homage to their style, then why not risk some experimental hairstyles? The people who influence you are just as important as your own important artistic endeavors!

Making an artistic statement is not about finding the loudest, most wildly patterned shirt you can get your hands on. It’s about showcasing your personal taste, your influences and what artistically motivates you to this day. Enjoying the color and array of patterns open to you is just part of what makes for a fashionable artistic statement.