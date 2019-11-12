(Artwork by Leah Wilson)

At Liberty will host an interdisciplinary panel discussion in conjunction with the Time and Place: Ecological Work by Leah Wilson exhibition. The panel, moderated by exhibition curator Andries Fourie, will consist of artist Leah Wilson, Dr. Steve Wondzell (research ecologist with Pacific Northwest Research Station, U.S.D.A Forest Service), Dr. Michael Nelson (a philosopher who is Oregon State’s lead principal investigator at Andrews) and Louise Shirley (Curator of Natural History at the High Desert Museum).

The discussion will provide context for Wilson’s artwork and explore the convergence of art and science as ways of investigating the natural world.

November 16 | 11am | At Liberty Arts Collaborative, Downtown Bend

RSVP at atlibertyarts.com/events/panel-discussion