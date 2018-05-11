Internationally Renowned Pianists Highlight Sunriver Music Festival’s 41st Season

Sunriver Music Festival’s season, Leonard Bernstein at 100 – A Celebration, kicks off August 10 at the Tower Theatre with a spectacular solo performance by American Pianist Association Winner Drew Petersen performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Festival Orchestra.

“Our audiences have loved seeing young up and coming pianists,” states Festival Executive Director Pam Beezley. “This season Maestro Hanson searched far and wide to find some amazing talent to share the magic of Bernstein with our audience.”

DREW PETERSEN

Drew’s talent was recognized early. He was presented at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall at age five and by age ten performed a solo recital at Steinway Hall for the company’s 150th Anniversary.

In addition to winning the 2017 American Pianists Awards and the Christel DeHaan Fellowship of the American Pianists Association, he was a prizewinner in the Leeds International Piano Competition, the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Competition and the New York Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition.

In addition to Peterson, two other prodigious pianists, Kenny Broberg and Heidi Louise Williams will also dazzle festival audiences this August.

KENNY BROBERG

The first musician in his family, 23-year-old Broberg won the silver medal at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017. As a Cliburn medalist he has completed a recital tour in Hawaii, and returned to his alma mater, the University of Houston, for its annual Texas Music Festival. In Europe, Mr. Broberg appeared with the Rye Arts Festival and Hastings Philharmonic in the United Kingdom, and in a recital in Italy.

Broberg was also a prizewinner of the Hastings, Sydney, Seattle and New Orleans International Piano Competitions. He has previously performed as soloist with the Royal Philharmonic, Minnesota, Sydney Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Dallas Chamber, Fort Worth Symphony and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestras.

HEIDI LOUISE WILLIAMS

Since her 2004 New York début at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, Williams has received increasingly wide recognition for her dynamic performances, insightful interpretations, innovative programming and superb technique. Praised by New York critic Harris Goldsmith for her ‘impeccable soloistic authority’ and ‘dazzling performances’, she has appeared in solo and chamber music performances across the United States and internationally, and has won numerous prizes.

“Bernstein’s Prelude, Fugue and Riffs is rarely performed because it’s a tricky piece and requires lots of saxophones and brass,” explains Beezley. “Finding a pianist is very difficult for this piece, but Heidi was thrilled to be part of this exciting concert.”

An avid chamber musician, Williams has collaborated with many outstanding American and international artists. She has recorded solo, concerto and chamber music for the Naxos, Neos and Albany labels, and has worked with many distinguished composers.

Her 2011 solo debut CD, Drive American, was featured in Fanfare’s 2012 Critics’ Want Lists and named among the top ten classical albums of 2011 by the Philadelphia City Paper.

For tickets or to see details of the complete 41st season, visit the Festival website at sunrivermusic.org. You can also call the Festival Ticket Office at 541-593-9310.