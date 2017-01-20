January First Friday Art Walk

Art in the Atrium Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin

New Year, New Art featuring Bend artists JM Brodrick, MaryLea Harris and Kelly Thiel in their first feature of art at Franklin Crossing.

Artist JM Brodrick notes, I am a painter working towards merging my need for realism with the beauty of pure abstract. Many juried exhibitions and awards evidence her expertise: American Woman Painters Juried Exhibition, Bennington, Vermont, 2016; Best of America, National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society, Orleans, Maine, 2016; Artists to Watch, Southwest Art Magazine, Septeptem 2015; Finalist, Portraits/Figures, 32nd Annual Art Competition, The Artist’s Magazine, 2015.

www.jmbrodrick.com.

The artist’s paintings range from the beauty of old growth forests to city scenes, birds and animals. Both serene and dramatic, her over-laying of colors creates hues appearing to glow from within. An artist from an early age, she received her first scholarship at 13. Her grandmother, a professional Finnish artist, guided the young artist, helping her learn authentic self-expression. Brodrick’s art appears in numerous corporate and private collections: Atlantic Richfield Corporation, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington D.C., the State of Alaska and Global National Health Hospital in Tokyo, Japan.

MaryLea Harris, with over 15 years in arts education, has degrees in studio art and art history from Sweet Briar College with emphasis in painting and printmaking. She holds a masters of fine art from Virginia Commonwealth University in painting. A Harry D. Forsyth Fellow at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, she has shown her art in the eastern U.S. and throughout Bend. www.maryleaharrisart.com.

A contemporary artist, Harris’ colorful, expressionistic images of leaves and trees, outlined in creams and whites, analogize the interplay between positives and negatives in space and life. Her abstract work features brightly colored backgrounds created by layering paint and scraping it away with plastic gift cards. These cards function not only for scraping paint but as a reminder of our consumer-driven society, quick to replace nature with man-made materials. Her latest, Map Series, explores our relationships between physical place, connection, belonging, and our collective personal journeys.

Kelly Thiel, a native of southeastern states, relocated to the Pacific Northwest in 2014. Thiel brought considerable experience both as a ceramic artist and painter with awards and juried exhibitions: Shades of Clay Invitational, Kunsthuis Gallery, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, November/December 2016; Intersections of Gender and Place, Mississippi University for Women, September/October 2015; American Craft Council, Atlanta, Georgia, March 2012, ‘11, ’10 and others.

The artist’s work tells women’s stories as such narratives fascinate her – stories of our lives, stories of our parents, secret/hidden stories and stories in plain view. She notes that the artwork comes from an energy, a need, a craving to “get the stories out.” Text is always present on the work, sometimes legible – sometimes not, but mandatory to complete the story told in her art. Since moving to Bend in 2014, Thiel co-founded a studio for creatives, The Wilds, shared with the other co-founders each with individual studios.

www.kellytheilstudio.com.

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Tommy Leroy Trio performs jazz. Billye Turner, art consultant (billyeturner@bendnet.com), organizes exhibitions for Franklin Crossing.

A6 Studio & Gallery

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180, 541-330-8759, www.atelier6000.com

INSPIRED BY TREES Exhibit. Six Oregon artists connected to A6 share recent artwork inspired by trees. This exhibit opened at the World Forestry Center last fall and travels to the A6 Gallery for display January 6-29. Participating artists are members or past members of A6, a printmaking and book arts studio and gallery in Bend. Each artist was naturally drawn to trees, responding to visual qualities as well as geographical, social or historical contexts.

Dawn Emerson’s monotypes mimic the sculptural forms of solitary junipers in the Oregon Badlands. Patricia Clark’s drawings and relief prints examine the clearcutting of formerly dense stands of lodgepole pine. Jean Harkin’s mixed-media monotypes dwell on regeneration with views of charred ponderosas from the B&B Complex Fire of 2003. Stirling Gorsuch’s color linocuts present simultaneous yet contrasting time periods and conditions in the Cascade forests. Robin Thomas’ collagraphs consider trees as markers of trails and other boundaries. Julie Winter’s prints explore trees as holders of “Place.”

A6 will host an opening reception on January 6 from 5-8pm. Artists participating in the exhibit will give a free Art Talk on Friday, January 13 in the A6 Gallery at 6pm.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. 541-549-4653, www.cascadesothebysrealty.com

Featuring work from Artist Karen Ruane. Color, nature and form has been the common thread throughout Karen’s artistic career. She is fascinated with the marriage between the manipulation of the medium and the happy accidents that happen by chance when allowing the medium to flow as it wants. So naturally, Karen was drawn to the art of marbling. Paints are floated upon a viscous surface, where they spread and push other paint, and finally, the artist uses tools to guide and manipulate the paint. From this process, a single contact print is taken, making each piece completely unique. Notably, Karen is Deschutes Brewery’s 2016 Jubelale Label Artist.

Please join us to meet this exceptional artist and enjoy complimentary appetizers and in honor of her Jubelale label, we will also serve Deschutes Brewery’s Jubelale.

City Walls at City Hall

710 NW Wall St., www.bendoregon.gov/abc

City Walls at City Hall, an arts initiative of the City of Bend Arts, Beautification and Culture Commission, exhibition featuring the works of artists from the Cascade Camera Club.

The new exhibit showcases work of 18 local artists. The photography includes outdoor scenes from around Central Oregon. The Cascade Camera Club, serving Central Oregon, was established in 1947. The club is dedicated to stimulating interest in photography and improving the photographic skills of its members. Activities include educational programs and critiques of member images.

The show opens at a public reception with the artists from 5-7pm on First Friday. Thru March.

http://cascadecameraclub.org

COSAS

NW 115 NW Minnesota Ave., 512-289-1284

Mexican folk art, Latin American textiles and David Marsh furniture.

Desperado Boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr. 541-749-9980

Featuring Bend artist Barbara Slater who is inspired by the “out west” way of life and cowboy culture with a touch of city glitz. Painting oils with energy and spirit, this artist’s pigmentation is rich and succulent, while her brushwork is bold and responsive.

www.barbaraslater.com.

EverBank

5 NW Minnesota Ave.

SageBrushers artist Dianne Esther Norwood and Leslie Thomas.

Feather’s Edge Finery

113 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-306-3162, www.thefeathersedge.com

Our shop features functional, well crafted, handmade goods from Bend& beyond. We always have fun, new items featured for First Friday.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-325-6225, wwwjeffreymurrayphotography.com

Jeffrey Murray Photography features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St. www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

SageBrushers artist Sheri Crandall.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy is Central Oregon’s only national/international award-winning jewelry designer, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and always very wearable. They fit the Central Oregon lifestyle, are made for each individual personally, and are always one-of-a-kind. Bandy is also an abstract painter.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5pm, First Fridays, and by appointment at other times.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft 541-330-0840, www.lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio / gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mary Medrano Gallery

25 NW Minnesota Ave #12, www.marymedrano.com

Stop into this cozy studio and gallery space just above Thump Coffee. Mary will be showing her latest work along with a sneak peak at a dog book that is in the works which will feature 50 dog paintings accompanied by short stories written from the dogs’ perspectives by Ed Funk.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Featuring Jennifer Diehl’s new oil paintings. The show is titled, In a Perfect World. We invite you to come by on First Friday to meet Jennifer, to enjoy her new body of work while listening to jazz performed by Rich Hurdle and Friends. On Saturday, January 7, Jennifer will be giving a live demonstration from 11am–2pm at Mockingbird Gallery. Jennifer knew her passion and talent for creating artwork at a young age. Her mother, who was a professional artist, shared her knowledge and philosophy of creativity with her until Jennifer’s early teens. At that time she was sent to study Russian Impressionism with Henry Stinson who became her mentor. Jennifer studied with him until the age of 18 when she had her first show, which was a mother/daughter debut. She also studied under many well-known artists while attending the Northwest Artist School in Washington, the Scottsdale Artists’ School in Arizona and Northern Arizona University. Jennifer’s work has been described as “vibrant and decisive in a contemporary yet classic tradition.” Everyday people and places come to life on her canvases. Her subject matter includes street scenes, cafes, landscapes, figurative works and still life. When describing her work she says, “The only consistent subject matter that I paint is light.” Jennifer lives in Oregon and works as a full-time painter. She teaches and travels monthly for workshops and shows while engaging in plein air painting. She has won many awards and has been featured in numerous publications.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-382-8436

Art at the Oxford Hotel presents Marjorie Wood Hamlin’s abstract images of copper and gold foil, accented with gold leaf. Hamlin will be present at the champagne opening on First Friday, 5:30–7:30pm. The exhibit continues through February 19. Hamlin works in copper and gold foil on canvas, sometimes accented in acrylic color and 23K gold leaf, a unique technique she invented. The result is a richly layered imagery. Her artwork appears in collections throughout the U.S. The lobby exhibition is open during all hours.

Pave Jewelry

101 NW Minnesota Ave.

SageBrushers artists Linda Shelton & Lee August. Come join us for a view of Central Oregon from an art perspective.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, www.redchairgallerybend.com

Two local artists are featured in January. Eleanor Murphey has been a professional potter for 40 years. Her work displays her appreciation and admiration for the artisans and their philosophy of the early 20th century Arts & Crafts movement. She works using a contemporary approach to create pottery that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, without producing reproductions, yet staying in the sensual realm of design drawn from nature. Her glazing process is a very time consuming technique, using a wax resist glaze application on hand thrown high fire stoneware pottery. Each piece is an original work of art enhancing one’s home, making life just that much more pleasurable.

Michelle Lindblom’s recent work incorporates both the collage and monotype printmaking processes. Michelle brings together various found materials from in and out of the studio including dried leaves and plants from her yard which she then adheres intuitively as she creates each college monotype. The results reveal layers and nuances in her imagery through shapes, texts, colors and movements. Michelle’s current work expresses a reverence for and dialogue with the natural world and her increasing awareness of the nuances of everyday experiences.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, www.sageframing-gallery.com

For January, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is featuring a selection of Small Works. This is a group show with many local artists participating, in a wide range of media, styles and subject matter. Closed for January First Friday.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond Street, 541-312-2001

An underwater naturalist, Aaron Glenn has worked all over the world studying coral reef conservation science and cataloging the rate of marine species decline. During his travels, Glenn encountered a wide breadth of sea creatures stirring his imagination and inspiring artistic endeavors. Glenn’s artwork originates from memories of his time conducting reef surveys from SE Asia to the Caribbean, he recreates his favorite underwater encounters on cotton canvas as a means of raising funds for project AWARE which works to enforce legislative measures to protect the world’s increasingly dwindling marine habitats. All sale proceeds will be donated to AWARE, https://www.awarewildlife.org.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District. 541-385-9144, www.tumaloartco.com

Winter Salon show is being held over for another month and opens (again) January 6 from 4-8pm during the First Friday. Featuring affordable small works in all media, subject matter and styles, a wealth of artistic treasure fills our front show space. Jewelry in five distinctively different styles, ceramics, turned wood with natural edges, hand-blown glass and sculpture round out our collection of hand-made, custom works perfect for starting, or adding to, your art collection! Further into the gallery all of our artists are also showing larger, focal-point works.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

SageBrushers artists Peggy Ogburn and Barbara Shannon.

Enjoy these while you have a glass of wine.