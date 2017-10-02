JAZZ at Oxford

(Photo: T.S. Monk)

For five weekends from October through March, world-class jazz comes to the OXFORD hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Curated by jazz artist Patrick Lamb of Patrick Lamb Productions, the 2017-18 lineup kicks off in October with T.S. Monk and his sextet commemorating the centennial birthday of T.S.’s father, Thelonious Monk.

“Bringing new, fresh jazz to the Bend community to perform in such an intimate setting is what this series is all about,” said Ben Perle, Oxford Corporate’s regional vice president of operations. “Year after year, we work to make this an unparalleled experience for our attendees and our artists. Our generous, committed sponsors make this series possible and the community has continued to embrace what we have to offer.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

• October 20-21: T.S. Monk

• November 17-18: Peter Erskine New Trio

• January 12-13: China Forbes

• February 9-10: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson

• March 16-17: Lindsey Webster

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in October, November, February and March beginning at 11:15am in the lower level jazz room of the OXFORD hotel.

Series passes are now available at ten percent off single show ticket prices at www.jazzattheoxford.com