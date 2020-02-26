Jim Riswold: Russians & Americans & One Italian

(Photo | Courtesy of At Liberty)

Russians & Americans & One Italiana

What are Lenin, Stalin, Custer, Mussolini and the Surreal Orange doing in Bend? Yes, you read that correctly. Vladimir, Josef, George, Benito and Donald will be coming to Bend.

The boys will be hanging out At Liberty from March 13 to the end of April. They are here for Jim Riswold’s show, Russians & Americans & One Italian.

Riswold calls his work, “Absurd realism.” Artist David Levinthal calls it, “Perverse whimsy.” Still others call it, “A black hole sucking the life out of everything.”

Enjoy.

Opening Reception with Artist: Friday, March 13, 5-7pm

First Friday Receptions: Friday, April 3, 5:30pm

Exhibition Dates: March 13-April 25

