KPOV Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Summer of Love August 12

KPOV is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love (along with KPOV’s 12th anniversary) with a free concert on Saturday, August 12 from 1-5:30pm at the KPOV studios. There will be outdoor live music from great local bands playing tunes from the summer of love and tunes inspired by that era.

KPOV DJs and volunteers who were there for the Summer of Love in 1967 will share their fascinating stories of that iconic summer. High Desert Aire Cooled V-Dubs will be there with their classic Volkswagens. A tie-dyed T-shirt contest, refreshments, cake, and games will be part of the festivities too.

Here are the local performers who will be entertaining guests with songs that evoke that amazing summer of 1967:

John Batdorf 1:15-1:30

Bill Valenti 1:50- 2:20

For What it’s Worth 2:45- 3:15

Simone & Leo 3:45- 4:15

Rich Taelour 4:45- 5:15

KPOV will also be broadcasting the live music and stories live so you can tune in to KPOV at 88.9 FM or stream live at kpov.org.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.