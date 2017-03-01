Les Schwab Amphitheater Unveils More Shows Opening June with John Mellencamp

Les Schwab Amphitheater has announced some concerts set to bring throngs of people to the banks of the Deschutes this summer.

John Mellencamp with special guests Jewel and Carlene Carter — June 11.

Pink Martini — Friday June 30 Kicking off the season in June with everyone’s favorite little orchestra. To make the night even more romantic, both China Forbes and Storm Large are performing.

Ween! — July 1. Last performance at the LSA was six years ago. Childhood friends Aaron Freeman (Gene Ween) and Mickey Melchiondo (Dean Ween) are back to bring their eclectic mix of funk, soul, country, gospel, R&B, punk, metal and more.

Jack Johnson SOLD OUT— July 20 making it his only Oregon show. For the first time since 2014, Jack and the band are hitting the road for a North American summer tour, kicking off June 2 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois and ending on the West Coast. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Jack’s new song, Fragments.

An Evening with The Avett Brothers — July 21. The songs are honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. But, the heart and the energy with which they are sung, is really why people are talking, and why so many sing along. They are a reality in a world of entertainment built with smoke and mirrors, and when they play, the common man can break the mirrors and blow the smoke away, so that all that’s left behind is the unwavering beauty of the songs. That’s the commotion, that’s the celebration, and wherever The Avett Brothers are tonight, that’s what you’ll find.

Diana Krall — July 25 – All tickets include a download of Diana Krall’s upcoming album Turn Up The Quiet, celebrates Jazz and the Great American Songbook, reuniting Diana with Grammy Award-winning producer, Tommy LiPuma. Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered five Grammys.

Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton — Aaugust 4. This will be the first time Frampton has performed at the amphitheater.

