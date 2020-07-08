Let’s Get Virtual: Lots of Events Coming Up!

(Poet and author Ellen Waterston and guests will present the Finding Solid Ground Yamsi Ranch Writing Intensive in September | Photo courtesy of Ellen Waterston)

July 2020 will find Ellen Waterston offering virtual readings and presentations about her new book, Walking the High Desert, Encounters with Rural America Along the Oregon Desert Trail. Roundabout Books in Bend will host a reading on July 18 at 1pm. Join the Zoom event here.

Atlas Obscura will offer a talk by Waterston as part of their Wonder at Home series on July 21 at 8pm titled Walking the Oregon Desert Trail: the Making and Writing of Walking the High Desert. Reserve here.

You can order a copy of Walking the High Desert from the bookstores named above or from University of Washington Press.

2020 Waterston Desert Writing Prize Awards

Thursday, September 10, 2020, 6pm

Hosted by the High Desert Museum

Readings by winner Hannah Hindley, Tucson, Arizona; and finalists Eli Beck, Salt Lake City, Utah and Leath Tonino, Ferrisburgh, Vermont. New this year! Presentation of the student desert writing prize. Inaugural reading by Al Lehto, Bend.

RSVP High Desert Museum Calendar for Zoom link — coming soon!

No charge to join the event.

Together Again! 2020 In-Person Workshops

Finding Solid Ground Yamsi Ranch Writing Intensive

September 24-27, 2020

Poet and author Ellen Waterston and guest presenters will lead a generative workshop addressing who, what and why as, after months of incubation, hibernation and contemplation, we return to a world of more activity. Established and emerging writers will leave the retreat with renewed commitment and inspiration. The retreat, held at the Yamsi Ranch on the Williamson River, is limited to 12 to ensure an intimate setting and equal opportunity for participation. Sign up soon as spaces are filling up! For registration, please visit writingranch.com.

Mapping Memoir: A Writing Intensive

December 4-5, 2020

Have a memoir in mind or one started? Enroll in the Writing Ranch’s The Story You Came To Tell, December 4-5, in Bend to stake out your ideas and create a road map for your story. Benefit from exercises and craft talks that will hone your memoir-writing skills. Workshop sessions will be held at the Sunrise Village clubhouse, located on a ponderosa pine-covered ridge with beautiful views of the Cascades, a peaceful location perfect for a two-day intensive retreat. Visit writingranch.com to register.

COVID-19 Special Discounts

Visit the Writing Ranch website for special offers on Manuscript Lab and one-on-ones.

writingranch.com