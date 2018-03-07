At Liberty Announces New Exhibition ~ Keira Kotler: Quietude

(Photo above: “Radiance” by Keira Kotler)

Opening Reception with Artist Talk on Friday, March 16 from 6-9pm

At Liberty, a year-round dedicated arts space and cultural hub in Downtown Bend, is pleased to announce their new exhibition: Keira Kotler: Quietude. The exhibition will open March 16 with an Artist Talk at 6pm followed immediately by an Opening Reception.

Keira Kotler is a visual artist whose work explores luminosity and the resonance of color through reductive paintings, photoworks, and monoprints. Quietude will include a large sampling of these pieces. She lives and works in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are excited to introduce the work of Keira Kotler to Bend. Her work brings an innate connection to the natural world which we believe will strongly resonate here,” says Kaari Vaughn, a partner in At Liberty.

“This work stems from a long-standing interest in the phenomena of light and color, as approached through through Buddhist philosophy and meditation. Color has the power to evoke internal sensations through perception, vibration, and cultural associations. Quieting the mind encourages these experiences to come forth. Much like standing before a vast ocean or flowing river, where water offers a sense of perspective, expansiveness and serenity; so too these pieces serve as spaces for reflection,” says Kotler in her artist statement.

Kotler will be in Bend to speak about her work in both art and design for an event in collaboration with ScaleHouse to kick-off Bend Women’s March on Friday, March 16 at 6pm. The talk will be immediately followed by the Exhibition Opening Reception at 6:30pm.

Adds Kotler, “I am thrilled to be exhibiting my work in Bend, not only because of the opportunity to get to know the dynamic community better, but also in celebration of the power of women, art and design.”

Keira Kotler: Quietude will be on display from March 7-April 28.

More about At Liberty: At Liberty, located in Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre provides an inspiring and dynamic space for the exploration of arts and culture, through exhibitions, collaborations, and events. For more information on the space, renting the space, or ideas for collaboration, visit www.atlibertyarts.com.

Upcoming At Liberty Calendar of Events:

Keira Kotler: On Color (talk)

Keira Kotler: Quietude (opening reception)

Friday, March 16 at 6pm

Mindful Mondays

Join World Muse for weekly guided meditation classes

March 12, 19 & 26

6-7pm

$10 suggested donation

For more information about these events, please visit www.atlibertyarts.com