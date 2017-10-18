LITERARY Author! Author! Series

In 2012 the Author! Author! literary series began with a very lofty goal: Bring some of the brightest literary minds to Central Oregon four times a year to share their books and engage audiences in discussions and thought-provoking ideas regarding their work. Now, five years later and entering its sixth season, Author! Author! has successfully lived up to its goal. The extraordinary line-up for the 2017/18 season features four nationally recognized, award-winning authors who have all spent time on best-seller lists.

Michael Chabon is the author of eight novels as well as two short story collections, two essay collections and a young adult novel. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2001 for his book The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier&Clay. His novel Wonder Boys was made into a film. In a New York Times Review, A. O. Scott said of Chabon’s most recent novel, Moonglow, “… this book is beautiful.” Chabon lives in Berkeley, California. Wednesday, October 25, | 7pm | Bend High School Auditorium

In January look for March Roach author of seven books including Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War and Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void. February offers Colson Whitehead author of six novels including The Underground Railroad. March features Elizabeth Strout author of six books including her 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Olive Kitteridge.

