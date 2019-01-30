Local Artists Juried into Mosaics Arts International Exhibition

(A Rake’s Progress by Lynn Adamo & Ripple Effect by Rochelle Schueler)



The 18th Annual Mosaic Arts International Exhibition Series, sponsored by the Society of American Mosaic Artists (SAMA), invigorates a new perspective of mosaic art in numerous contexts and celebrates established as well as emerging artists working in the medium today. The selected works reflect the multiplicity of the mosaic medium and its endless applications. The series is comprised of separate juried exhibits featuring the best in contemporary fine art, architectural, community and site-specific mosaics from SAMA’s diverse international membership.

The exhibition features the works of 19 artists from the United States, Canada, Australia and Brazil, including local artists Rochelle Rose Schueler, owner of Wild Rose Artworks and Lynn Adamo.

Rochelle of Bend created a mural titled Ripple Effect that was juried into The Mosaics Arts International: Architectural & Site-Specific category of the exhibition series. Her piece is installed in the breezeway of the Box Factory in Bend. She was inspired by the local screening of the award-winning documentary film, Little Stones, by director Sophia Kruz that showcased four women around the world that use their art for positive social change in their communities. With her concept of an abstract ripple, she hopes to inspire people to discover their own power to create change and connect in the world, and show how their own unique skills and talents can make continuous ripples of change within their community if they just start with a “little stone.”

Rochelle has studied extensively and apprenticed under internationally recognized mosaic artist, Laurel True, who inspired her to start her own mosaic art studio in Bend in 2014. Rochelle is drawn to linear abstraction in her art because it eliminates details and allows the focus on essential elements. She uses simple lines, curves, angles and color to define voids and create movement, flow and energy. She is guided by intuition and emotional response, where she translates these patterns into abstract realities to transport her viewers to other worlds.

Lynn Adamo of Bend created a piece titled A Rake’s Progress that was juried into The Mosaic Arts International: Fine Art Mosaic part of the exhibition series. Lynn’s piece is a mixed media wall sculpture that celebrates how something discarded can be resurrected and become a starring part in a work of art.

Lynn was a graphic designer for 24 years before she became interested in mosaic art. Self-taught at the start, she started breaking plates and tiles and adhering them to various substrates. With the seed firmly planted she searched out books to learn from, then discovered SAMA, an organization of like-minded people who shared her passion for mosaic. From there, she searched out workshops to deepen her knowledge and skill. Twenty-two years later, she’s excited to be working in her new Bend studio, always learning and creating new and better work.

The Mosaic Arts International: Architectural & Site-Specific segment is a juried exhibit of the best in contemporary architectural and in situ mosaics from SAMA’s diverse international membership. This segment was juried by Kim Emerson, award winning public artist and founder of the San Diego Mosaic School, San Diego, California. The 19 installations selected will be represented at the Nashville Public Library Art Gallery through print and digital images, video and a collection of ephemera provided by the artists. Materials on display will include drawings, sketchbooks, materials samples and tools that will provide visitors a unique perspective into the process of creating a large-scale mosaic work.

The Mosaic Arts International: Architectural & Site-Specific Mosaic

The Nashville Public Library, Nashville, Tennessee

library.nashville.org • americanmosaics.org/mosaic-arts-international/2019