Local High School String Quartet to Join Touring Beatles vs. Stones Show on Bend Stage

When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown returns to the Tower Theatre on October 24, the Bend Senior High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.

Here’s the rundown:

The show: The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They engage in a “showdown” of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: “this is the most unique tribute show in decades.” The Bend show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The string quartet: BSHS senior Julian Simmons, junior Kira Kronburg and freshmen Alexandra Johnston and Tyler Dickenson will join the bands for the songs Eleanor Rigby, Yesterday, A Day in the Life, Hello Goodbye, Hey Jude, As Tears Go By and Ruby Tuesday.

Quartet members are members of prestigious area ensembles, including the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra, the District Honors Orchestra, the All-State Orchestra and the Central Oregon Symphony.

How the “Beatles” and “Stones” connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Bend Senior High Orchestra Director Brenda Simmons looking for a quartet who could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.

The quartet’s Beatles or Stones fans: All quartet members are Beatles Fans.

“Hey Jude is a great one. And Yellow Submarine because of how wacky it is. The composition work in Eleanor Rigby is insane,” said Julian.

“I really like Black Bird, but I enjoy playing Yesterday the most,” said Tyler.

“I remember when I was young, we always used to listen to Yellow Submarine,”said Kira.

“My favorite song to play and listen to is Eleanor Rigby and who doesn’t like Yellow Submarine,”? Alexandria said.

The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown performs on October 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35-$55 and available online at www.towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700 or at the Theatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday 10am-5pm and one hour before all ticketed shows.

The Tower Theatre is located at 835 NW Wall Street in Downtown Bend. The show is appropriate for all ages. Beatles vs Stones sold out the Tower Theatre twice in recent years.

And here is some additional information about the Bend Senior High School String Quartet:

Alexandria Johnston, 14, began playing violin at age nine. She is a member of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra and the District Honors Orchestra.

Alexandria has participated in Solo and Ensemble festivals for three years and two years with the All-State Festival.

“I really like all the different types of people you get to meet and how you can come together as one orchestra.”

Along with being in BSHS’s orchestra, the freshman is also on the school’s Tennis and Cross-Country teams.

Kira Kronburg, 16, has been playing viola for six years. She is a four-year member of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra.

“I love playing viola and the feeling that I get when I’m performing and playing well and I feel good about it. I like to share music with people.”

She is excited about an upcoming trip to Thailand with Camp Fire Central Oregon.

The junior plans to pursue music with hopes of joining a larger traveling orchestra.

Tyler Dickenson, 15, has been playing violin for six years. He is a member of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra.

He has been an All-State musician twice and performs with the District Honors Orchestras.

“The middle school orchestra group came and played for my kindergarten class and I saw them and thought I wanted to do that one day. Sure enough in middle school I joined that group and have loved the experience ever since”

In addition to music, the freshman participates in directing High Desert Middle School theatre programs.

Julian Simmons, 18, has been playing instruments since age four, starting with violin then transitioning to cello. He is a member of the Central Oregon Symphony, as well as being a local music instructor.

“I enjoy being able to play the cello with the orchestra, but musically I enjoy practice techniques, because when you have the ability to sculpt yourself like that it opens a lot of possibilities for self-betterment.”

Julian has competed in State Solo and Ensemble festivals for the past seven years.

The senior plans to attend Pacific University to study Music Education.