Local Photographer Wins 2020 Audubon Photography Award

(Photo by Sue Dougherty)

Red Chair Gallery is delighted to announce that wildlife photographer Sue Dougherty has won The 2020 Audubon Photography Award in the Professional Category. She snapped her prize-winning photograph of a Magnificent Frigatebird in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

The giant bird, with a wingspan up to eight feet, is a male shown inflating its striking red gular sac to attract a female mate.

Visit the gallery to see Dougherty’s outstanding photos of birds and wildlife, taken all over the world.

redchairgallerybend.com