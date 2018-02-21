Local Trivia Wizards Team-Up to Support the 13th Annual Trivia Bee Night for Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools

(Photo above: (L-R) Wendy Graunitz, Education Foundation Board President, Stephen Wymer with OnPoint Community Credit Union)

Presented by OnPoint Community Credit Union and Bend Research, a division of Lonza, the 13th Annual Trivia Bee benefiting the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation will be held Saturday, March 10th at the Tower Theatre. Local teams will come together to enjoy good-spirited rivalries in hopes of leaving with the coveted Championship Trophy and all bragging rights entitled therein. Proceeds of the event support the Foundation’s Classroom Grants program. Assistant Branch Manager at OnPoint and Education Foundation Board President Wendy Graunitz says of the collaboration, “In the eight years since OnPoint opened its doors in Central Oregon, we’ve been working hard to meet the needs of our community. In addition, we are proud to continue our strong tradition of community partnerships with great organizations like the Education Foundation. I have appreciated being on the foundation board for the past 4.5 years, and I am thankful to work for a company that allows me to give back.”

