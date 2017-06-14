Lucid Dance- A New Kind of Dance Experience in Bend

Bend Urban Festival has created a new movement for the city of Bend. Every Third Friday, beginning June 16, this DJ-driven event will create a new platform for an all-ages dance and community.

Held at the newest movement studio, Tula Arts, in NorthWest Crossing, Lucid Dance will host a non-alcoholic (and shoeless) evening once a month that will allow freedom of expression as dancers are held in a safe space for their own individual expression.

This environment will emulate a conscious festival experience. All ages are encouraged! Before the main dance, there will be a contact-improv workshop for those interested in learning the dynamics of dancing with a partner or group and, following, a tea/herb elixir bar, chill lounge, and booths by local artisans.

Vendors who feel their works would be a good fit are encouraged to contact us. DJ for the first dance will be SinSay (https://soundcloud.com/sinsay-music)

When/Where

3rd Fridays beginning June 16 at Tula Movement Arts

2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Suite 100

Schedule

7-8pm Contact Improv Workshop (www.facebook.com/contactimprovbend/)

8-10 Lucid Dance with rotating bevy of masterful DJ’s

$10-15 sliding scale covers all admission costs for whole night

Contact: Ryan Re

Cell: 541 639-9695

email: exudechi@gmail.com